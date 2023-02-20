News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

The 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election will be held on 25 February 2023 to determine the next President and Vice-President of Nigeria. The incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is term-limited and cannot seek re-election for a third term. iLOT BET will be having a promotion for their bettors in regards to this election. Free prediction on who will emerge victor at the 2023 Presidential Election; and a 5 Million Naira (5,000,000) prize pool to be shared amongst the people that predicted correctly.

Choose the candidate you feel will win the 2023 Presidential Election and if you are right, a prize pool of 5 million naira will be shared among all the correct predictions. The election is slated for the 25th of January 2023.

Here is what you need to know if you want to take part in this amazing offer

  1. All winners will be sharing a prize pool of 5 million Naira.
  2. No odds attached as it is a free prediction pool.
  3. Download the iLOT Bet app on Apple Store or on Google Play Store with ease.
  4. All players must be at least 18 years to participate.
  5. Register with your phone number or Gmail on iLOT Bet to predict, after downloading the app or visit the website ilotbet.com.

Experience the thrill during this upcoming Presidential Election with the best Sports Betting platform. Win big now with iLOT BET.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akintoye quits South/Middle Belt Alliance, to form new South, Middle-Belt group

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Chairman of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), Professor Banji Akintoye, yesterday formally announced his resignation as chairman of the alliance with immediate effect.   Following the decision, the renowned historian also pulled out his self-determination seeking organisation, the “Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO)’, which is the umbrella body of the movement from the […]
News

#EndSARS protests: DSS debunks arrests of activists

Posted on Author Reporter

…warms against fake news Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Department of State Services q(DSS), has described as false claims in some sections of the social media, of the arrest of some activists involved in the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country. In the wake of the ongoing protests for the scrapping of the dreaded SARS, […]
News

High flavanol diet can lower blood pressure

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (UK) said the consumption of diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, such as tea, cocoa, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure.   The findings of their study was published in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’.   After they studied the diet of more […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica