News Top Stories

MASSOB meets S’East govs, Igbo leaders, demand Igbo president in 2023

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, yesterday met with the South-East governors and other Igbo leaders with a declaration that Ndigbo be supported to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023. The meeting was in continuation of efforts to find lasting peace within the zone, as the South East leaders had earlier met on Thursday to address the violent uprising by youths which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

In the position paper read by Uchenna Madu on behalf of MASSOB and other Igbo youths and presented to South-East governors and leaders at Government House Enugu, the youths demanded the dismantling of killer herdsmen with AK47 in the South –East, who they alleged have occupied forests, farmlands and destroying farmlands as well as kidnapping and raping women in the region. MASSOB also demanded creation of one state in the South East to be like other regions in Nigeria.

In a resolution paper signed by Madu and MASSOB’s Secretary, Ugwuoke Ugwuoke, said: “There is serious discrimination and marginalisation of South East Federal Civil Servants. We want the Federal Government to look into this. “The South-East governors should determine locations where roadblocks are necessary in the South East, especially in emergency situations, with a view to addressing the complaints of our people on many road blocks and extortion in South-East.

“The South-East must set up Youth rehabilitation and empowerment fund to address youth unemployment in South-East. “The South-East should set up Monitoring Committee in each State, made up of youths, Igbo leaders, clergy, traditional rulers, Governors representatives and women to monitor compensation and empowerment funds in the South East to be set up by Governors and Federal Government of Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC probes sources of looted COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to probe the sources of palliative items looted from warehouses across major cities in the country. For days, suspected looters had invaded warehouses and private facilities in Jos, Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar, Ilorin, Kaduna, Osogbo, Lokoja and other capital cities, carting away food and […]
News

Why Minister of Sports’ initiative can’t be achieved now – Are

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Director of Grassroots Sports Development at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ademola Are, has said that the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare’s initiative of sports remitting money into government coffers cannot be achieved now. Minister of Sports had stated that until sports is seen as business rather than entertainment; it will not grow […]
Top Stories

FG: Brace for rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday urged Nigerians to brace up for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as a result of the easing of the lockdown nationwide. He said that more cases of the virus are expected, especially as a result of the lifting of the ban […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: