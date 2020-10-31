MASSOB meets S’East govs, Igbo leaders, demand Igbo president in 2023

Pro-Biafra group, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, yesterday met with the South-East governors and other Igbo leaders with a declaration that Ndigbo be supported to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023. The meeting was in continuation of efforts to find lasting peace within the zone, as the South East leaders had earlier met on Thursday to address the violent uprising by youths which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

In the position paper read by Uchenna Madu on behalf of MASSOB and other Igbo youths and presented to South-East governors and leaders at Government House Enugu, the youths demanded the dismantling of killer herdsmen with AK47 in the South –East, who they alleged have occupied forests, farmlands and destroying farmlands as well as kidnapping and raping women in the region. MASSOB also demanded creation of one state in the South East to be like other regions in Nigeria.

In a resolution paper signed by Madu and MASSOB’s Secretary, Ugwuoke Ugwuoke, said: “There is serious discrimination and marginalisation of South East Federal Civil Servants. We want the Federal Government to look into this. “The South-East governors should determine locations where roadblocks are necessary in the South East, especially in emergency situations, with a view to addressing the complaints of our people on many road blocks and extortion in South-East.

“The South-East must set up Youth rehabilitation and empowerment fund to address youth unemployment in South-East. “The South-East should set up Monitoring Committee in each State, made up of youths, Igbo leaders, clergy, traditional rulers, Governors representatives and women to monitor compensation and empowerment funds in the South East to be set up by Governors and Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Like this: Like Loading...