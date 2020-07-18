News

MASSOB to Arthur Eze: Stop denigrating Ndigbo for pecuniary gains

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed businessman and politician, Chief Arthur Eze, for comments perceived as denigrating the Igbo nation. The group also described the recent release of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as pure deception intended to mislead Nigerians from the real cause of the power tussle in the presidency. MASSOB noted that Magu was a ‘Saint’ until he was suspected to be loyal to APC leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, ‘whose positioning for 2023 may have got the better of him’.

In a statement signed by the leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, the group expressed regret that a person of the status of Eze could publicly describe the Igbo nation as self-antagonistic and disunited. The statement reads in part: “MASSOB condemns the statement credited to Chief Arthur Eze stating that Ndigbo are not United to clinch political power in Nigeria.”

Our Reporters

