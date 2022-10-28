Business

Mastercard, Cellulant partner to empower consumers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mastercard and Cellulant have gone into partnership to empower customers across Africa. The partnership will enable customers to pay globally with a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to the Cellulant wallet, Tingg; Mastercard’s technology will enable consumers to shop online with or without a bank account, through a simple and secure payment experience.

The partnership is to allow millions of Cellulant customers across Africa to shop and pay online with global merchants wherever Mastercard is accepted. The Mastercard virtual payment solution, linked to Cellulant’s payment gateway – Tingg, can unlock a host of opportunities for consumers, whether they have a bank account or not. Consumers will be able to shop from well-known global digital commerce brands, paying quickly and securely for leisure shopping, travel, accommodation, entertainment, streaming services and more, while in their home countries or travelling abroad.

The announcement comes as digital commerce and online shopping is thriving across Africa and the need for safer means of shopping online increases. According to the Economy 2021 Outlook conducted by the Mastercard Economics Institute, 20-30% of the COVID-19-related surge in digital commerce will remain a permanent feature of overall retail spending, and shopping through mobile is largely how consumers access these opportunities. Across sub-Saharan Africa, mobile devices are the primary channel used to connect to the internet. According to GSMA, smartphone connections are expected to reach 678 million in 2025, with a penetration of 65 per cent. As a result, alternative payment methods driven by mobile payments have increasingly begun to dominate the digital payments landscape. Consequently, consumers increasingly expect access to a broader range of online offers and digital financial services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Australia’s central bank launches digital currency pilot

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Australia’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), has announced that it would carry out a year-long pilot project to explore “innovative use cases and business models” for a Central Bank Digital Currency ( CBDC) and gain a better understanding of technological, legal and regulatory considerations. According to a statement, the RBA will partner […]
Business

Expert: Agric bigger than oil, worth $8trn globally

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

An industrial expert has urged the Federal Government to invest more in agriculture, saying it is worth $8 trllion globally, bigger than oil and gas. Specifically, the Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the President of the African Development Bank, Prof. Oyebanji Oyelaran- Oyeyinka, made the appeal during a webinar organised by the Nigerian Academy […]

nngx
Business

Equities record marginal loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading on equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, witnessed another drop in share prices as bears sustained grip following profit taking. The stock market had, during the previous day, also recorded marginal loss. The market breadth closed flat with 16 gainers against 16 losers. Consequently, the NGX All-Share Index dipped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica