Business

Mastercard Foundation donates $1.3bn to Africa’s COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Mastercard Fo u n d a t i o n yesterday announced a $1.3 billion donation to boost Africa’s response to the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic, which public health experts hailed as a significant step to get vaccines to some of the world’s poorest people. “Ensuring equitable access and delivery of vaccines across Africa is urgent,” Reeta Roy, the foundation’s CEO, said in a statement.

“This initiative is about valuing all lives and accelerating the economic recovery of the continent.” The funding, which will be distributed over three years in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, is intended to help acquire vaccines for more than 50 million of the continent’s 1.3 billion people, improve its vaccine manufacturing and delivery system and strengthen public health institutions.

The foundation’s pledge — one of the largest private gifts made in the pandemic fight — comes amid a growing outcry over the lack of vaccine supply for poorer countries. While the United States and other high-income countries have provided at least one dose of a vaccine to most of their residents, many developing countries are not expected to have sufficient vaccine supply until at least 2022. President Biden this week is set to attend a Group of Seven meeting in Britain, where leaders are expected to debate how to address that vaccine inequality, which has sparked accusations from some advocates and public health officials that richer countries have fostered “vaccine apartheid” by hoarding doses.

The Mastercard Foundation, which says it has more than $39 billion in assets, has played a growing role in boosting Africa’s safety net during the pandemic, including a previous $40 million donation to boost the continent’s coronavirus testing. Mastercard spun off the independently operated foundation when the global financial services company went public in 2006.

Under the terms of the arrangement, the Africa CDC will help oversee the distribution of funds across the continent for an array of services, including workforce training and community engagement; drug safety efforts and genomic sequencing; and support for individual nations’ vaccination programmes. “Ensuring inclusivity in vaccine access, and building Africa’s capacity to manufacture its own vaccines, is not just good for the continent, it’s the only sustainable path out of the pandemic and into a health-secure future,” John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, said in a statement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

9mobile launches intelligent portal for NIN verification

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Telecommunications service provider, 9mobile, has announced the launch of its intelligent portal for instant verification to help its customers link their SIM cards with their National Identification Number (NIN). The Online Self-Service NIN update portal, which has already gone live on the 9mobile website, enables subscribers to verify and update their NINs instantly.   This […]
Business

FAO: Food prices rise for 10th straight month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Taiwo Hassan with agency reports Global food commodity prices rose in the month of March, marking their 10th consecutive monthly increase, with quotations for vegetable oils and dairy products leading the rise, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has reported.   The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in […]
Business

NSE sustains weekly rally by 12.97%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The bulls in the local bourse last week took the market to unprecedented rout as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 12.97 per cent to close the week at 35,037.46 and N18.308 trillion respectively.   Similarly, all other indices finished higher while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. It was a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica