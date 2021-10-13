Business

Mastercard Foundation, EDC partner banks, to train, fund unemployed youth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Worried by the high rate of unemployment in the country, the duo of Mastercard Foundation and Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) have collaborated to train and fund 40,000 youth per year in the spate of five years. To actualise this vision, Mastercard Foundation and EDC revealed that they have already partnered with Sterling Bank and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), to provide finance at nine per cent interest rate to all the trainees of the program to start their respective ventures. Mr. Peter Bamkole, Director, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University, made this revelation in Lagos alongside the Country head of Mastercard Foundation, Mrs Chidinma Lawanson.

Bamkole said Mastercard Foundation is behind the initiative to train 200,000 Nigerian youths in the period of five years and to also fund the trainees adequately to start, grow, and become employers of labour as against roaming the street, looking for jobs that are not available.

He said: “The program will also provide support and resources to young people who want to become employable in the creative and agricultural sectors. According to him, “the idea is that as we train them and build their capacity, we will equally support them as they create a minimum of 200,000 jobs…the programme has so far been transformational.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Airtel announces interim dividend currency exchange rates

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Airtel Africa Plc yesterday confirmed the default currency and options on currency election for the interim dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in determination of the interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have elected to receive the interim dividend payment in GBP or Naira. In a statement […]
Business

Golden Guinea Breweries lauded for business revival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, has commend the board and management of Golden Guinea Breweries Plc for their efforts in reviving the business after 17 years of inactivity.   Ogunbanjo along with the Divisional Head, NSE, Listings Business, Olumide Bolumole, embarked on a factory tour […]
Business

Insurance stocks lead N199bn market gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on equities market activities as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded by blue chip stocks.   The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index rose by 1.09 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica