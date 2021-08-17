Mastercard lauds Nigerian women’s risk-taking appetite

LEADERSHIP

Despite the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women are leading the way

A study by Mastercard has identified Nigerian and Angolan women as creative and innovative risk-takers in entrepreneurship.

While disclosing details of its inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, which holds that 81 per cent of the Middle East and African MEA region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 per cent of their male counterparts, it recalled that the 2020 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE), showed how women business owners had reacted to a new world of work with renewed confidence and adaptability.

It noted that despite challenges around funding, support and attention, Uganda, Botswana and Ghana were ranked as the world’s three leading economies having the most women business owners (WBO) as a percentage of total business owners in the 2020 MIWE

The report also mentioned “a high regard for risk taking, innovativeness, individuality and creativity in entrepreneurship prevalent in Nigeria and Angola. Growing the contribution of women entrepreneurs is a positive sign, as almost half of female entrepreneurs (48.7 per cent) around the world report being driven by a desire to contribute to the greater societal good.

“Despite the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women across the world and in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are leading the way in tapping into the power of the digital economy to succeed and grow.”

According to the inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, “in terms of a digital footprint of the region’s women entrepreneurs, social media (71 per cent) leads the way, followed by a company website (57 per cent). In the Middle East and North Africa, more women entrepreneurs had a website (71 per cent) than a social media presence (55 per cent).”

These findings are aligned with Mastercard’s global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

“The Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index revealed that over 80 per cent of women entrepreneurs have digital readiness for their business compared to their male counterparts but yet so few have access to funding for their business growth. Globally, women-owned businesses are well represented in the entrepreneurship space, yet it is estimated that they only access between two and 10 per cent of commercial bank finance.

This reflects the huge potential SME women entrepreneurs have when we accelerate their access to financial and digital tools which will enable greater gender parity in the business ecosystem,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

According to the Mastercard survey, confidence levels around digital transactions are high with 30 per cent of women entrepreneurs in MEA experiencing no challenges in accepting more payments digitally versus cash payments – especially mobile payments (62 per cent), online payments (57 per cent) and card payments (45 per cent). In Southern Africa, this confidence is further elevated with two-thirds (67 per cent) seeing no challenges to accepting more payments digitally.

Growing confidence levels in digital as a business imperative, is tied to a deeper understanding and wider recognition among SMEs of the advantages that result from a growing digital economy.

When asked about the biggest benefits of a cash-free economy to their businesses, women entrepreneurs highlighted the increased efficiency of transactions across multiple channels (60 per cent) and the ease of not handling or processing cash (60 per cent).

They also appreciated having a more convenient way of paying suppliers and employees (59 per cent), faster access

Like this: Like Loading...