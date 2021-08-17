Business

Mastercard lauds Nigerian women’s risk-taking appetite

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

LEADERSHIP
Despite the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women are leading the way

 

A study by Mastercard has identified Nigerian and Angolan women as creative and innovative risk-takers in entrepreneurship.

 

While disclosing details of its inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, which holds that 81 per cent of the Middle East and African MEA region’s women entrepreneurs have a digital presence for their businesses, compared to 68 per cent of their male counterparts, it recalled that the 2020 Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE), showed how women business owners had reacted to a new world of work with renewed confidence and adaptability.

 

It noted that despite challenges around funding, support and attention, Uganda, Botswana and Ghana were ranked as the world’s three leading economies having the most women business owners (WBO) as a percentage of total business owners in the 2020 MIWE

 

The report also mentioned “a high regard for risk taking, innovativeness, individuality and creativity in entrepreneurship prevalent in Nigeria and Angola. Growing the contribution of women entrepreneurs is a positive sign, as almost half of female entrepreneurs (48.7 per cent) around the world report being driven by a desire to contribute to the greater societal good.

 

“Despite the gender gap and social challenges, entrepreneurial women across the world and in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are leading the way in tapping into the power of the digital economy to succeed and grow.”

 

According to the inaugural Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index, “in terms of a digital footprint of the region’s women entrepreneurs, social media (71 per cent) leads the way, followed by a company website (57 per cent). In the Middle East and North Africa, more women entrepreneurs had a website (71 per cent) than a social media presence (55 per cent).”

 

These findings are aligned with Mastercard’s global commitment to connect 25 million women entrepreneurs to the digital economy by 2025, as part of its goal to build a more sustainable and inclusive world.

 

“The Mastercard MEA SME Confidence Index revealed that over 80 per cent of women entrepreneurs have digital readiness for their business compared to their male counterparts but yet so few have access to funding for their business growth. Globally, women-owned businesses are well represented in the entrepreneurship space, yet it is estimated that they only access between two and 10 per cent of commercial bank finance.

 

This reflects the huge potential SME women entrepreneurs have when we accelerate their access to financial and digital tools which will enable greater gender parity in the business ecosystem,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

 

According to the Mastercard survey, confidence levels around digital transactions are high with 30 per cent of women entrepreneurs in MEA experiencing no challenges in accepting more payments digitally versus cash payments – especially mobile payments (62 per cent), online payments (57 per cent) and card payments  (45 per cent). In Southern Africa, this confidence is further elevated with two-thirds (67 per cent) seeing no challenges to accepting more payments digitally.

 

Growing confidence levels in digital as a business imperative, is tied to a deeper understanding and wider recognition among SMEs of the advantages that result from a growing digital economy.

 

When asked about the biggest benefits of a cash-free economy to their businesses, women entrepreneurs highlighted the increased efficiency of transactions across multiple channels (60 per cent) and the ease of not handling or processing cash (60 per cent).

 

They also appreciated having a more convenient way of paying suppliers and employees (59 per cent), faster access

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Report: Nigeria’s $1.5bn World Bank loan delayed over reforms

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency report

The World Bank is unlikely to approve a much needed $1.5 billion for Nigeria in August as planned due to concerns over desired reforms, Reuters reported yesterday, citing three sources familiar with the talks.   According to the news agency, a delay in financing from multilateral lenders could leave Nigeria battered by low crude prices, […]
Business

Banks borrow N1.84trn from CBN in six months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

    Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country borrowed N1.84 trillion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Standing Lending Facility (SLF) window between July and December last year, findings by New Telegraph show.   The figure is, however, N2.19 trillion less than the N4.03 trillion the lenders placed at the apex bank’s Standing […]
Business

US election: Dollar depreciates as sentiments boost equities, oil prices

Posted on Author Reporter

  As the United States went to the polls Tuesday in a keenly contested election to choose between the current President, Donald Trump, and the Democratic Challenger, Joe Biden, the nation’s currency, the dollar depreciated against the six major global currencies while the equities market and the crude oil prices surged driven by sentiments in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica