Mastercard posts net profit of $2.4bn

Mastercard has reported a fourth-quarter 2021 net profit of $2.4 billion, up by 33 per cent from $1.8 billion a year ago.

The growth has been driven by higher global consumer spending and cross-border payments, which have already exceeded the levels seen prior to the health outbreak. Full-year profit also jumped 35 percent to $8.7 billion.

Commenting on the result, Mastercard CEO, Michael Miebach, said the global payments giant was bullish about the next 12 months as consumers return to their old spending habits and learn to live with the pandemic.

He said: “We had a strong fourth quarter as spending trends continued to improve, with Q4 cross-border spending now above pre-pandemic levels.

We are optimistic about the coming year as consumers, businesses and governments have become more adaptable to the changing environment.”

Spending across the world plunged in 2020, when COVID- 19 restrictions forced consumers to cancel travel plans and avoid going to restaurants, supermarkets and other public venues. Mastercard’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenue reached $5.2 billion, up by 27 percent from $4.1 billion in the same period in 2020.

During the last three months of 2021, Mastercard repurchased 3.7 million shares at a cost of $1.3 billion and paid $434 million in dividends. Repurchased shares for the full year 2021 totalled 16.5 million at a cost of $5.9 billion, while paid dividends amounted to $1.7 billion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...