Masterpiece Schools count gains at 10

…I borrowed, sold my wife’s car to start school – Proprietor

It was time last week for the owners, management, staff, pupils and parents of Masterpiece Schools, Akera in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State to roll out the drums to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their school.

When the school was established in September 2011, little did the owners realise that 10 years after, despite all odds, the school would have grown to an oak of academic excellence and moral rectitude, providing qualitative nursery and primary school education for grooming next generation.

With 46 pupils at it take-off in 2011 school year, the school has over the years grown in leap and bound with about 330 pupils, 27 members of teaching staff and 12 non-teaching staff.

Basking in the euphoria of the steady development of Masterpiece Schools, the Proprietor/ Head Teacher, Mr. Babatunde Atambala, said: “The school started operation in Sept 2011 with 46 pupils but currently has about 330 pupils, while most of the first sets of our graduates are in top higher institution across Nigeria and abroad.”

The Proprietor, however, noted that the secondary school section – Masterpiece College – will open its doors to the first set of students in the 2021/2022 academic session with admission into the Junior Secondary School (JSS1) and JSS 2. He said: “We give God the glory for the journey in the last 10 years.

It has been a real milestone no doubt, but it has not been a smooth sail. Just like the song; it is not an easy road, but Christ walked with us…”

“It has been a long journey but just like yesterday. We are full of joy because when we looked back at how we started up. I thank my immediate past boss for her teachings and tutelage I received while working with her, despite that the parting was not as rosy as expected.”

Atambala, who recalled how the school commenced activities with borrowed funds and generous donations from friends and his family, said: “I had to sell my wife’s car at a point to sustain the school.”

He added: Within the first term of our take-off, we were petitioned as the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Town Planning were bent on closing the school down completely, but a tree planted by God will surely yield its good fruits.

We survived it all and we secure the approval of the school by the government in less than two years. However, the schools which strategically located in a serene and conducive learning environment in three years moved to its permanent site, which currently houses the primary section.

“Many of our parents asked us to establish the secondary school section when we celebrated the fifth anniversary, but we kept on trusting God for the appointed time,” the Proprietor noted.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, the management lined up week-long activities, which include career day, costume day, games day and old school day.

The anniversary was, however, climaxed with prize-giving day and the parents’ dinner party, were no fewer than five teachers received 10-year Long Service Award; six teachers were awarded five-year long service award, among others

