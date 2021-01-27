MASVI cycling extravaganza gets Easter date

The second edition of MASVI Cycling extravaganza comes up on Easter weekend April 2-4, 2021 in Owan West Local Area of Edo state.

The Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya has assured that this year’s edition will be unique because the sponsor, Mr. Sunday Ajayi has promised to make the competition a memorable one.

The former chairman of Edo State Football Association, EFA commended Mr. Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASVI Hotel in Sobe, Edo state and his wife, Mrs Ajayi for their support and for agreeing to sponsor the second edition of the MASVI Cycling road race despite the current economy crunch orhestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic

