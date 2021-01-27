Sports

MASVI cycling extravaganza gets Easter date

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The second edition of MASVI Cycling extravaganza comes up on Easter weekend April 2-4, 2021 in Owan West Local Area of Edo state.

 

The Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya has assured that this year’s edition will be unique because the sponsor, Mr. Sunday Ajayi has promised to make the competition a memorable one.

 

The former chairman of Edo State Football Association, EFA commended Mr. Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASVI Hotel in Sobe, Edo state and his wife, Mrs Ajayi for their support and for agreeing to sponsor the second edition of the MASVI Cycling road race despite the current economy crunch orhestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Messi ‘tells Barca he wants to leave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately in the wake of their Champions League failure. Messi cut a desolate figure as his side were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final on Friday night. It has led to Messi considering his future – and Esporte Interativo now […]
Sports

Balogun, Alampasu return to Eagles ahead of October friendlies

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ranger of Scotland defender, Leon Balogun and former junior international goalkeeper, Dele Alampasu, have both returned to the Super Eagles ahead of the two international friendlies scheduled for October in Austria.   Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, on Monday announced the names of 25 players ahead of next month’s friendly matches against the Elephants of […]
Sports

Liverpool open EPL title defence with Leeds tie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Champions Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City. The opening round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of 12 September. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica