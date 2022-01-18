Matawelle)
Matawalle: Banditry won’t end soon in Zamfara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has said that attacks by bandits may not end soon because some identified persons in the state were behind the attacks.

 

Matawalle made this disclosure yesterday, in an interaction with journalists, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after a meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari.

 

The governor, however, said the government had commenced investigations into the activities of those sponsoring banditry, adding that anyone  found culpable would be brought to book.

 

According to him, some persons in the state deliberately spread rumours of falsehood by increasing the number of victims of bandits’ attacks to embarrass the government and the security agencies in order to score cheap political points.

 

While commenting on the efforts of his government in tackling insecurity in his state, Matawalle said the attacks abated when he engaged in dialogue with them at the inception of his administration.

 

He alleged that the  dialogue was truncated by some people with entrenched political interests, saying: “So, you see with the kind of people we have in Zamfara State, I don’t think this issue of banditry will end very soon. “Because already some people are behind it.

 

Some  people are using it. And all they need is at least to show Nigerians that both the Federal and Zamfara State Governments are not serious on the issue of insecurity, despite the fact that some of them are involved in the crisis of this insecurity. But we’re doing our best.”

 

