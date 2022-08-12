Matawelle)
News

Matawalle bids farewell to retired CP, Elkanah

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has described the retirement of Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, as a great lacuna to the security setting in the continued fight against all forms of criminal activities bedevilling the state.

Matawalle made the assertion yesterday during a pull out parade organised by the Zamfara State Police Command in honour of the retired commissioner of police held at 42 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Gusau. Matawalle, who commended the services rendered by the Elkanah within just one year of piloting the affairs of the state command, said the retirement came exactly when criminals disturbing the peace of the state were put on the run as they were denied any chance to breathe. He said: “The CP on retirement had performed wonderfully to the extent that criminals could no longer stand on their feet to continue unleashing terror on innocent citizens as they did those days.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: PDP has responsibility to rescue Nigeria –Hayatu-Deen

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

Proposes new socio-economic blueprint, action plan   A former Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has charged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to brace up for the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the crutches of poverty, insecurity and economic stagnation as the country prepares for […]
News

Wigwe is African Banker of the Year

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Tony Chukwunyem   The Group Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc. Mr. Herbert Wigwe has been named the “African Banker of the Year” at the 2020 African Banker Awards. According to a statement by the lender, Wigwe was recognized for several socioeconomic efforts, including leading Nigeria’s Private Sector COVID-19 response – Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) […]
News

Police parade suspected kidnappers, others in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, 157 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, rapists, robbers, cattle rustlers and looters of warehouses in Kaduna were paraded by the state Police Command yesterday. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, who led the parade of the suspects at the command’s headquarters also displayed 65 guns including 24 AK47 rifles and other ammunitions recovered […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica