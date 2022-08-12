Matawalle bids farewell to retired CP, Elkanah

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has described the retirement of Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, as a great lacuna to the security setting in the continued fight against all forms of criminal activities bedevilling the state.

Matawalle made the assertion yesterday during a pull out parade organised by the Zamfara State Police Command in honour of the retired commissioner of police held at 42 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Gusau. Matawalle, who commended the services rendered by the Elkanah within just one year of piloting the affairs of the state command, said the retirement came exactly when criminals disturbing the peace of the state were put on the run as they were denied any chance to breathe. He said: “The CP on retirement had performed wonderfully to the extent that criminals could no longer stand on their feet to continue unleashing terror on innocent citizens as they did those days.”

