Matawalle: Court dismisses Zamfara LG chairmen’s to join PDP’s suit

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed the request by the 14 chairmen of local government councils in Zamfara State praying the court to join them in a Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) suit against Governor Bello Matawalle and others on unlawful defections. Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the request on the ground that the chairmen are unnecessary parties not needed for whatever reason in the suit challenging the unlawful defection of Matawalle from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Delivering a ruling in their joint application, Justice Ekwo described them as busybodies and meddlesome Interlopers seeking to fish in another person’s troubled waters. The Judge held that he had carefully looked into the processes filed by the chairmen, including their affidavit, and saw no nexus between them and the governor sued by PDP for alleged unlawful defection.

