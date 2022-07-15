Matawalle: Court dismisses Zamfara LG chairmen’s to join PDP’s suit

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed the request by the 14 chairmen of local government councils in Zamfara State praying the court to join them in a Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) suit against Governor Bello Matawalle and others on unlawful defections. Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the request on the ground that the chairmen are unnecessary parties not needed for whatever reason in the suit challenging the unlawful defection of Matawalle from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Delivering a ruling in their joint application, Justice Ekwo described them as busybodies and meddlesome Interlopers seeking to fish in another person’s troubled waters. The Judge held that he had carefully looked into the processes filed by the chairmen, including their affidavit, and saw no nexus between them and the governor sued by PDP for alleged unlawful defection.
Related Articles
Buhari receives appreciation team from Ogun, commends quality of projects
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received illustrious citizens of Ogun State, who went to show appreciation for his official visit to the state a fortnight ago in the State House. During the visit, the President had commissioned landmark and legacy projects like roads and housing estates, which he described as “projects of outstanding quality” during the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
A’Ibom: ‘Cultists, cultic politicians won’t succeed governor in 2023’
Some groups in Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weights behind the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, supporting his “No cultist or cultic politician will succeed him in 2023.” The latest group is ‘De- Voice Assembly,’ led by Pastor James Sunny, a former Chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsit […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Buhari’s administration has been overwhelmed – Northern CAN cries out
The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern states and Abuja (Northern CAN) Monday disclosed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by the prevailing insecurity in the country. A statement by the Association made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday said: “Without mincing words, Northern CAN wishes to state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)