Matawalle empowers 300 PoS operators with N70m

Posted on

The Zamfara State government has released N70 million to empower 300 Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators to fast-track the implementation of the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Yazeed Danfulani, stated this while distributing PoS machines to 300 youths and women in Gusau. He said the gesture was part of Governor Bello Matawalle’s empowerment and wealth creation programme, adding that the PoS business would boost the cashless policy and make beneficiaries self-reliant. “Each of the beneficiaries will receive a PoS machine, mobile shop, set of plastic chairs and tables to attend to customers.”

Naira Notes: Knocks, kudos as Buhari declares N200 valid till April 10

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says cashless policy has minimised money politics, curbed kidnapping President Muhammadu Buhari has overruled the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) order that the N200 note ceased to be legal tender in the country from the February 10 deadline given for the naira swap policy. The President, who noted that the implementation of the cashless policy […]
2023: Dokpesi seeks North East’s support for Atiku

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

DAAR Communications Founder, Raymond Dokpesi, has appealed to the North- East to support ex-Vice- President Atiku Abubakar’s bid to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku lost the 2019 election to President Muham-madu Buhari. Dokpesi, the leader of the committee canvassing support for Atiku, made the appeal […]
BUA’s ASR Africa gives N5bn grant to A’Ibom for infrastructure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the pet project of BUA Plc’s Founder/ Executive Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State Government to improve its healthcare and social development infrastructure.   Particularly, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives […]

