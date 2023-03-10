Matawalle empowers 300 PoS operators with N70m

The Zamfara State government has released N70 million to empower 300 Point-of-Sale (PoS) operators to fast-track the implementation of the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Yazeed Danfulani, stated this while distributing PoS machines to 300 youths and women in Gusau. He said the gesture was part of Governor Bello Matawalle’s empowerment and wealth creation programme, adding that the PoS business would boost the cashless policy and make beneficiaries self-reliant. “Each of the beneficiaries will receive a PoS machine, mobile shop, set of plastic chairs and tables to attend to customers.”
