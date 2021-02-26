Metro & Crime

Matawalle orders closure of all boarding schools in Zamfara

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.
The directive was triggered by the abduction of more than 300 students from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, in the early hours of Friday.
“As we are making efforts to strengthen security around our schools, I have directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the State,” Matawalle said in an evening broadcast.
The kidnapping is the latest in a series of attacks, carried out by bandits, on schools across the country’s North.
More than 300 students were kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State on February 26, 2021.
On February 17, bandits kidnapped 41 students and staff of the Government Science Secondary, Kagara, Niger State.
The Kagara abductees are yet to be returned.
Matawalle, in his evening broadcast, assured the parents of the abducted students that the government will do everything in its power to secure their freedom.
“Currently, police helicopters and other search and rescue operatives have been deployed to the area,” he said.
“Members of the public, and most especially the parents and guardians, would be kept informed of developments with regard to this all-important mission.”

Reporter

