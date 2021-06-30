News

Matawalle: Our impressive performance attracting opposition to APC –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said his government’s impressive performance and commitment to good governance were responsible for defections of politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President said this yesterday in a congratulatory message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the defection ceremony of the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, in Gusau.

He said: “I am proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria. “Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.” The President used the occasion to urge APC Governors and elected lawmakers across the country, “to continue to work harder to ensure our party maintains its popularity and retains power beyond 2023.”

He reminded elected party officials that their performances at all levels would impact significantly on the fortunes of the party. He said: “Party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength.”

