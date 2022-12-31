News

Matawalle pardons 9 prisoners awaiting death sentence, others

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has pardoned 46 prisoners, nine of whom had been sentenced to death by hanging, and five others that were serving life imprisonment in a Medium Correctional Centre, Gusau. Speaking to journalists, Chairman of the House Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, who is the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Junaidu Aminu, said that Matawalle pardoned the inmates based on the power conferred on him by section 212 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The Attorney General stated that a seven-man Committee on Prerogative of Mercy commenced its assignment about nine months ago during which it embarked upon checks on possible attitudinal changes across the inmates in Gusau Correctional Centre, “After thorough searches, we rec- ommended forty six for the governor to pardon.”

He said that five of the inmates were initially sentenced to death by hanging, adding that, “Two years ago, the other five were pardoned by Governor Matawalle, who subsequently changed their punishment from death sentence to life imprisonment.” According to him, another 30 inmates, who enjoyed the Governor’s prerogative of mercy, were those sentenced to prison terms between six months and 20 years

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC’ll reclaim PDP states in 2023 – Dafinone

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Dafinone, yesterday said that candidates from the All Progressives Congress will defeat flag bearers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election. Dafinone, who is a board member of the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, while speaking during the inauguration of executive members […]
News Top Stories

NYSC certificate: I’m vindicated after a traumatic spell –Adeosun

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has said that the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate scandal involving her, has vindicated her after a very traumatic spell. Adeosun resigned after she was accused of forging an NYSC certificate, which resulted in her resignation in […]
News

Dr. Bobbi Lists Top 4 Trends to Watch in Cosmetic Dentistry

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is a celebrity orthodontist. Her practice, Aces Braces, is located in Brooklyn, making Dr. Bobbi one of only three black female orthodontists in the area. Dr. Bobbi is also the only black female orthodontist in New York City who owns her practice building. Besides the life-changing work she does at her practice, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica