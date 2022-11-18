Matawelle)
Matawalle presents N188bn 2023 budget to Assembly

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle yesterday presented a budget of N188,872,227,000.00 for 2023 to the House of Assembly. Matawalle said the economic prospects are brighter as the commodity prices, especially oil, remain relatively appreciable while there is a greater prospect of winning the long-running battle against banditry in the state and other parts of the country. According to him, all the existing policy objectives will continue to be enforced in the 2023 fiscal year, emphasising cost efficiency and effectiveness in implementing all government projects and programmes. He said: “In addition, the government will seek support from other donors in coming up with the improved 25-year State Development Plan.2023 Budget Proposal.

“The proposed 2023 budget is anchored on multiple grant resources in order to make it fiscally realisable, coherent, and consistent with our medium and long-term strategic plans. “The formulation of the budget has come with a lot of challenges of higher demand of more than N300 billion from the Ministries, Department and Agencies, which are the instruments of implementation of Government policies and programmes.

“However, they are streamlined to accommodate our immediate needs. We will, therefore, complete all the ongoing projects and embark on some new major capital projects. “By the end of the third quarter of the year under review, precisely the end of September, we noticed that the budget performance was 49,123,960,878.10, representing 31%. This was due to the shortfall in the projected revenues.”

 

