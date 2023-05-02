News

Matawalle Promises To Settle Unpaid Salaries, Gratuities

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has promised to settle the two months’ unpaid salaries, allowances and pension arrears before the end of his tenure on May 29.

Matawalle made the promise through the Head of Service Kabiru Gayari in his Workers’ Day message. “We have started implementing the N30,000 minimum wage but something happened that disrupted our attention, making us unable to fully implement the N30,000 minimum wage,” he said.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman Saidu Mudi said workers are not happy with the state government for failure to fulfil its labour agreements. According to him, the government has failed woefully in the area of protecting workers’ rights and social economic justice, saying that the workers serve as the live wire of government in any society.

Mudi said: “Workers’ rights are sets of principles as clearly defined by the International Labour Organization (ILO) an agency of the United Nations whose aim is to guarantee fairness, healthy and equitable working conditions for employees by setting forth the International Labour standard.

