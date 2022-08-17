Matawelle)
Matawalle provides firearms to fight banditry, declares death penalty on informants

Governor Bello Matawalle has provided constitutionally-allowed weapons, 1500 motorbikes and specially treated vehicles to be operated by the trained 22800 Community Protection Guards who were recently recruited from the 19 emirates across the 14 local government areas of the state with a view to fight banditry.

Matawalle made the assertion in a state-wide broadcast yesterday shortly after security meeting with stakeholders, which held at Government House Gusau, where he reiterated the ban order on the use of motorbikes in some areas on the outskirts of Gusau the state capital from 8:00pm to 6:00am till further notice. The areas involved in the ban order included Damba quarters, Mareri quarters, Samaru, Tsauni, Janyau Tagabas, Gaza Biyu, Barakallahu and Tsunami all were marked as bandits’ frequenting areas which attracted the attention of both governments and security agencies.

“Similarly, on the 28th of June, I assented to the bill on Prohibition and Punish ment for Banditry, Cattle Rustling, Cultism, Kidnapping and other Incidental Offences, 2022. The law provides a legal instrument for prosecuting banditry-related offenders. “Based on the new law, anyone found guilty of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism, or serving as a bandits’ informant is subject to the death penalty. Therefore, anyone found guilty of supporting in any manner the aforementioned offences faces a sentence of life in prison, 20 years in jail, or 10 years in prison, without the option of a fine.” The governor noted the relative peace recorded in some of the local government areas in the state and announced that an emergency number (112) has now been provided for citizens in the state to call on emergency situations any time free of charge.

 

