Metro & Crime

Matawalle secures release of man, 70, without paying ransom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has again secured the release of another Zamfara indigene without any ransom being paid through the peace and reconciliation process initiated by his administration
The over 70-year-old Bala Afuro was abducted over over a month ago.
The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N10 milion  for his release
Governor Bello Matawalle, who secured the victim’s release on Saturday, evening says the dialogue and reconciliation process initiated by his administration is yielding results which has translated to the release of many kidnap victims in and outside the state
The victim is the biological father of a popular Traditional title holder in Gusau Emirate, Sanusi Bala the Sarkin Dawakin Gusau.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police: 16 arrested for alleged murder, felony

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A joint operation by the police, Army and the Air Force in parts of the country, has resulted in the arrest of 16 suspects in connection with violent attacks on security personnel and facilities.   Specifically, the suspects were apprehended over their alleged complicity in a series of violent and unprovoked attacks on security operatives […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong’ll sustain payment of public servants, pensioners – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Plateau Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang has expressed the strong commitment of the Governor Simon Lalong administration to continue with payment of salaries of civil servants, pensioners and other emoluments to boost the economy of the state. He noted that Lalong’s government has prioritised payment of salaries and […]
Metro & Crime

Ile Arugbo: Court strikes out Saraki’s case

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, has struck out the suit challenging the demolition and acquisition of the disputed land of the late Dr Olusola Saraki (Ile Arugbo) by the Kwara State government. The trial Judge, Justice Abiodun Adewara, struck out the suit due to lack of diligent prosecution. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica