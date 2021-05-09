Matawalle secures release of man, 70, without paying ransom

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has again secured the release of another Zamfara indigene without any ransom being paid through the peace and reconciliation process initiated by his administration

The over 70-year-old Bala Afuro was abducted over over a month ago.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded a ransom of N10 milion for his release

Governor Bello Matawalle, who secured the victim’s release on Saturday, evening says the dialogue and reconciliation process initiated by his administration is yielding results which has translated to the release of many kidnap victims in and outside the state

The victim is the biological father of a popular Traditional title holder in Gusau Emirate, Sanusi Bala the Sarkin Dawakin Gusau.

