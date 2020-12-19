News

Matawalle tackles APC on allegation of harbouring bandit

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has congratulated the parents of the released students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, just as he tackled the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state harbours bandits and other dangerous criminals.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment and Media Communication, Zailani Bappa, said Matawalle dedicated the whole of his precious time and efforts in the last 100 hours to ensure the release of the abducted students.

Zailani said: “All the efforts were taken aback when immediately after the release of the innocent students, a statement in the media credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the APC accused him of harbouring bandits who terrorise the North-West. “This is incidentally a similar statement credited to the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari sometimes ago when in a similar effort, Governor Matawalle rescued 26 innocent girls abducted by bandits in Faskari Local Government Area of the same Katsina State.

