Matawalle tackles Bafarawa over alleged killing of 1,000 in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has issued a challenge to former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to provide proof of the killing of 1,000 people in the recent attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state by bandits. At least 200 people were reportedly killed and 10,000 displaced in attacks.

Matawalle spoke on Wednesday when receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), that paid a condolence visit to the government and families of the victims. He said the state government is not happy with comments attributed to Bafarawa that 1,000 people were killed in the two councils by bandits as against the 58 casualties recorded by the law enforcement agencies. The governor said: “Our findings as a government show that 36 people were killed in Bukkuyum local government area and 22 in Anka, making 58 the number of innocent people slain. There has not been any other attack in the areas that gave additional numbers.”

However, Matawalle sought a review of the approach to the fight against insurgency, urging a plan of action in line with the realities on the ground. He said: “I would like to add that any strategy to be drawn for fighting banditry and other forms of insurgency should focus greater attention on Zamfara State.

