Matawelle)
News

Matawalle tackles Bafarawa over alleged killing of 1,000 in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has issued a challenge to former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa to provide proof of the killing of 1,000 people in the recent attacks in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state by bandits. At least 200 people were reportedly killed and 10,000 displaced in attacks.

Matawalle spoke on Wednesday when receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), that paid a condolence visit to the government and families of the victims. He said the state government is not happy with comments attributed to Bafarawa that 1,000 people were killed in the two councils by bandits as against the 58 casualties recorded by the law enforcement agencies. The governor said: “Our findings as a government show that 36 people were killed in Bukkuyum local government area and 22 in Anka, making 58 the number of innocent people slain. There has not been any other attack in the areas that gave additional numbers.”

However, Matawalle sought a review of the approach to the fight against insurgency, urging a plan of action in line with the realities on the ground. He said: “I would like to add that any strategy to be drawn for fighting banditry and other forms of insurgency should focus greater attention on Zamfara State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom to issue permit to hoteliers, others

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has said that all hotels and tourism centres in the state would soon be certified with ‘Operational Permit’ in line with global standards and international best practices in the tourism industry. The permit, according to the government, would also assist the state in sustaining its status as the best tourism destination […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: El-Zakzaky, wife sue FG for N4bn over passport seizure

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife, Zeenat, have filed a suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, challenging the seizure of their international passports by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.   In their separate suits […]
News

Ondo: DSS warns politicians on conduct

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged politicians to play by the electoral rules before, during and after the exercise. It warned that perpetrators of thuggery and other violent acts detrimental to peace and order, will be identified, arrested and prosecuted. DSS’ Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya, conveyed the position in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica