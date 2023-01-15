Matawalle: Tinubu’ll boost nation’s economy, make Nigeria crime-free

The Chairman, Northwest Campaign Committee for Tinubu/Shettima Pesidential Campaign Council, Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has assured Nigerians that with Bola Ahmed Tinubu as next President, Nigeria will no longer be a haven for high profile criminals who have been terrorising the country.

Matawalle, who gave the assurance in a press conference on Friday at his personal residence in Maradun Local Government Area, said that Nigeria will be cool and calm to the extent that legitimate businesses will return as designed in a blueprint being introduced by the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

He claimed that only Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would consolidate efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which had eventually dealt with security challenges that bedevilled the country, especially as it discouraged the evil forces of Boko Haram in the northeast.

“Security as designed in the Tinubu’s blueprint will be number one priority in order to pave ways for exploration of economic potentials across the North West, especially in Zamfara State, where there is a blessing of high concentration of mineral resources, even enough to recover the lost glory of Nigerian economy.

“In Zamfara State for example, there is mineral resources in abundance, which need to be explored to make the nation’s economy more diversified, so that more job opportunities will be achieved. That would surely uplift the country to arrive upon the productive position”, Matawalle disclosed.

Matawalle further revealed that, the APC Presidential candidate has already mapped out formidable plans on how the exploration of mineral resources in Zamfara could be achieved, adding that, “according to the blueprint, the interesting mining communities will pay their quota towards providing adequate security against criminals across the mining areas in the state.”

