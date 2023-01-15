Matawelle)
News Top Stories

Matawalle: Tinubu’ll boost nation’s economy, make Nigeria crime-free

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd GUSAU Comment(0)

The Chairman, Northwest Campaign Committee for Tinubu/Shettima Pesidential Campaign Council, Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has assured Nigerians that with Bola Ahmed Tinubu as next President, Nigeria will no longer be a haven for high profile criminals who have been terrorising the country.
Matawalle, who gave the assurance in a press conference on Friday at his personal residence in Maradun Local Government Area, said that Nigeria will be cool and calm to the extent that legitimate businesses will return as designed in a blueprint being introduced by the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He claimed that only Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would consolidate efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration which had eventually dealt with security challenges that bedevilled the country, especially as it discouraged the evil forces of Boko Haram in the northeast.
“Security as designed in the Tinubu’s blueprint will be number one priority in order to pave ways for exploration of economic potentials across the North West, especially in Zamfara State, where there is a blessing of high concentration of mineral resources, even enough to recover the lost glory of Nigerian economy.
“In Zamfara State for example, there is mineral resources in abundance, which need to be explored to make the nation’s economy more diversified, so that more job opportunities will be achieved. That would surely uplift the country to arrive upon the productive position”, Matawalle disclosed.
Matawalle further revealed that, the APC Presidential candidate has already mapped out formidable plans on how the exploration of mineral resources in Zamfara could be achieved, adding that, “according to the blueprint, the interesting mining communities will pay their quota towards providing adequate security against criminals across the mining areas in the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PDP crisis: CJN summons 6 Chief Judges over issuance of conflicting orders

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has summoned six Chief Judges in the country over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.   Justice Mohammad, who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on […]
News

Buhari calls for united action against terrorists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to be unit- ed against the activities of the terrorists in the country. The President made this call yesterday even as he said the nation was in a mourning mood over the ‘senseless loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours’. […]
News

Ogun 2023: Disregard petitions seeking my disqualification – Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has asked the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dis-reregard a petition seeking his disqualification from the governorship primary. Abiodun through his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) had written the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu to ignore “the spurious and unfounded allegations” meant to mislead the party into disqualifying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica