Match bonus: Crisis in Falcons’ camp deepens as players reject $1k, insist on $10k

The crisis currently rocking the camp of the Super Falcons has taken a different twist as the players rejected the payment of $1,000 each from the Nigeria Football Federation. They are said to be insisting on collecting the minimum $10,000 they are entitled to. British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Football Correspondent and former NFF Reforms Committee Member, Osasu Obayiuwana informed on his verified Twitter handle of the development. His tweet read: “Players of the Super Falcons have reportedly received $1k of the minimum $10k they’re entitled to.

“Coach Randy Waldrum got $2k and assistant coaches $1.5k. Backroom staff got $1k each. When will they be paid the remaining cash?” Recall players of the Super Falcons did not take part in a training programme that was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Casablanca. It is however still not clear whether the Falcons will file out against the Shepolopolo on Friday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca for the third-place tie.

They lost their semi-finals to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 5-4 on penalties and a lone goal to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. A similar scenario occurred a few years ago under coach Florence Omagbemi as the players protested in the streets of Abuja over the non-payment of their bonuses until the Federal Government intervention a decision that led to the expulsion of the coach from the team in spite of winning the WAFCON trophy.

