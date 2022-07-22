Sports

Match bonus: Crisis in Falcons’ camp deepens as players reject $1k, insist on $10k

Posted on Author Ajibade Olsusesan Comment(0)

The crisis currently rocking the camp of the Super Falcons has taken a different twist as the players rejected the payment of $1,000 each from the Nigeria Football Federation. They are said to be insisting on collecting the minimum $10,000 they are entitled to. British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) World Football Correspondent and former NFF Reforms Committee Member, Osasu Obayiuwana informed on his verified Twitter handle of the development. His tweet read: “Players of the Super Falcons have reportedly received $1k of the minimum $10k they’re entitled to.

“Coach Randy Waldrum got $2k and assistant coaches $1.5k. Backroom staff got $1k each. When will they be paid the remaining cash?” Recall players of the Super Falcons did not take part in a training programme that was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Casablanca. It is however still not clear whether the Falcons will file out against the Shepolopolo on Friday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca for the third-place tie.

They lost their semi-finals to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 5-4 on penalties and a lone goal to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. A similar scenario occurred a few years ago under coach Florence Omagbemi as the players protested in the streets of Abuja over the non-payment of their bonuses until the Federal Government intervention a decision that led to the expulsion of the coach from the team in spite of winning the WAFCON trophy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

It’s no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 metres gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday – his last realistic chance to do so. Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed […]
Sports

Serie A: Inter on leaders’ heels after win, Zapata sinks Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan moved to within one point of the Serie A summit on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win over Venezia, while Duvan Zapata piled on the misery for Juventus who are reeling from a probe into their accounts. Hakan Calhanoglu continued his fine recent form in the 34th minute when he collected the […]
Sports

Birmingham 2022: FG orders complete testing of athletes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has directed all relevant authorities to ensure that the necessary tests are carried out on all the athletes before the take off of contingents to the Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham, UK in July 2022. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare gave the directive Wednesday at the Moshood […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica