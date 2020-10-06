Sports

Match-fixing scandal rocks French Open

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

French prosecutors on Tuesday (Oct 6) said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.
The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.
The Romanian pair won the match before being knocked out in the third round.
When asked about the case, the French Open organisers referred Reuters to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), who declined to comment.
The TIU, who investigate potential corruption within tennis, usually do not comment on ongoing investigations.
The investigation, which was opened on October 1, is being handled by the French police’s Central Service of Races and Games.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton draw dents Liverpool’s title charge as Chelsea fight back to beat Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Everton and Liverpool played out a tepid goalless draw on their return to Premier League action at Goodison Park, putting a dent in the visitors’ title charge.   Liverpool went into the game needing six more points to clinch their first Premier League title but were blunted by the absences […]
Sports

Court orders Tiger Woods to take 137 paternity tests

Posted on Author Reporter

  The famous golf star Tiger Woods has taken another hit this morning as a state court ordered him to undergo a total of 137 paternity tests. The court’s decision comes after request formulated by 121 women who claim to have been Wood’s mistresses and to have given birth to his children. Many of the women yelled and […]
Sports

Community Shield: Arsenal win on penalties after 1-1 draw

Posted on Author Reporter

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal claimed victory over Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium. His curling strike gave FA Cup winners Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: