Maternal/Child Mortality: Senator seeks reform of Ebonyi health sector

The senator representing Ebonyi Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Obinna Ogba, yesterday called for restructuring of the state health sector, saying it will reduce mother and child deaths and other preventable loss of life. Ogba, who is contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in Abakaliki while addressing his teaming supporters during a reception organized in his honour. He noted that restructuring of the state health sector from primary to tertiary would be his priority if elected. While lamenting the increase in maternal/child deaths in the state, Ogba assured that he will return the lost glory of the state education system with focus on the state university.
IPOB: There’re hundreds of Kanu’s with us –New director
The new Director of Radio Biafra, Simon Ekpa has said that it will be hard for anyone to fill the vacuum created by the absence of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ekpa was on Friday announced as the new Director of the Pro-Biafra radio following the re-arrest of […]
Boris Johnson’s wife gives birth to second child
The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. In a statement, a spokeswoman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today. “Both […]
Abia community gets new monarch
The people of Etiti- Ohazu autonomous community in Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State have adopted a democratic voting process to decide who will ascend the vacant throne of the famous kingdom. Etiti Ohazu’s stool, one of the ancient kingdoms in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State has been vacant after […]
