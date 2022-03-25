Maternal/Child Mortality: Senator seeks reform of Ebonyi health sector

The senator representing Ebonyi Central and Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Obinna Ogba, yesterday called for restructuring of the state health sector, saying it will reduce mother and child deaths and other preventable loss of life. Ogba, who is contesting the 2023 governorship election in the state under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this in Abakaliki while addressing his teaming supporters during a reception organized in his honour. He noted that restructuring of the state health sector from primary to tertiary would be his priority if elected. While lamenting the increase in maternal/child deaths in the state, Ogba assured that he will return the lost glory of the state education system with focus on the state university.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...