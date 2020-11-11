Maternal mortality: FG moves to check 512 deaths per 100,000 births

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed its plan to drastically reduce the maternal mortality rate of 512 deaths per 100,000 births in the country within the next one year. It also declared that neonatal mortality which at present, stands at 39 deaths per 1000 live births and under age 5 mortality rate of 132 deaths per 1000 live births, would be tackled in the coming months through improved quality health care delivery system.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, explained the planned interventions in the Sector to newsmen in Abuja, after defending the 2021 budgets estimates for SDGs before the Senate Committee on SDGs, saying that required measures were being put in place. She said that the SDGs office had already responded to the challenges with the construction of Mother and Child Centres and strategic partnerships across the country, with the aim of promoting the health of the mothers and children, reducing maternal and child mortality and improving Nigeria’s health indices.

She said: “The facilities are equipped to stop maternal, child deaths. The facili-ties are strategic interventions directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Wellbeing for all’ and other crosscutting SDGs.

“These Mother and Child Centres (MCC) aim to address the high prevalence of maternal and child mortalities in Nigeria in line with the mandate of OSSAP-SDGs to implement or support policies and programmes aimed at fasttracking the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria. “An example of this is the 100-Bed Mother and Child Centre we are commissioning today – built and donated to the Ondo State Government by the OSSAP-SDGs.” “It is therefore imperative that the State Government owns these strategic interventions and ensure their sustainability for the benefit of our people.

“As we continue to work together to achieve the transformative promise to ‘Leave no one behind’, I would like to call on corporate organizations, philanthropists and Foundations to continue to partner the government for this type of initiatives as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities. “We will continue to prioritise programmes and interventions with potential large-scale impact for achieving the SDGs in Nigeria.”

