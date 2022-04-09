News

Mathias declares intention to run for Bayelsa House of Assembly

Nyenye Kuro Mathia of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally declared his intention to contest for Nembe Constituency 1 seat in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in the 2023 general elections. This is coming on the heels of several appeal made to him by a group known as Okoroma Patriotic Movement (OPM) to join the contest.

The group in a statement jointly signed by Olali Jephthah, Obani Godwin, Peresuo Doigosaigha and Dennis Noble said that they decided to support the astute politician after conducting wide consultation with political stakeholders across the constituency, adding that it was convinced that Nyenye, who is widely referred to as a friend of the needy and elderly, deserves to be a lawmaker. The group also pointed out that it is only Okoroma Ward that has not produced a lawmaker in Nembe Constituency 1, which has six wards, comprising Ogbolomainbiri 1,2 and 3, Igbeta-Ewoama 8, Okoroama, 8 , 9 and 10, since 1999. Mathias however said with the clarion call of his people, has decided to declare his intention. He said; “I Nyenye Kuro Matthias hereby declare my intention to contest for the Nembe Constituency 1 seat of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

 

