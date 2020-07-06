Matic signs new three-year Man United deal

Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023.

The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after a string of impressive performances in the early part of 2020 during the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, reports Sky Sports.

In March, United triggered a one-year option in Matic’s previous contract and began discussions on an improved deal.

Matic has been a key figure in United’s impressive form since the Premier League’s restart, coming off the bench against Tottenham before starting in each of their last three league victories.

