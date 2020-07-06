Sports

Matic signs new three-year Man United deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nemanja Matic has agreed a new three-year deal at Manchester United, which keeps the 31-year-old midfielder at the club until 2023.
The Serbian’s Old Trafford career looked to be nearing its end in January with the midfielder open to leaving during the winter window but he forced his way back into Solskjaer’s plans after a string of impressive performances in the early part of 2020 during the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, reports Sky Sports.
In March, United triggered a one-year option in Matic’s previous contract and began discussions on an improved deal.
Matic has been a key figure in United’s impressive form since the Premier League’s restart, coming off the bench against Tottenham before starting in each of their last three league victories.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare orders out illegal occupants of MKO Abiola Stadium facilities

Posted on Author v

M inister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has ordered all illegal occupants of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to immediately vacate the facilities so as to allow proper rehabilitation to commence. Dare, who stated this during the facilities tour of the stadium on Saturday, gave all the occupants till July 15, to relocate […]
Sports

FA Cup: Ighalo on song as Man United squeeze past struggling Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

Harry Maguire scored deep into extra-time as Manchester United overcame valiant 10-man Norwich to reach the FA Cup semi-finals. The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post. The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose […]
Sports

EPL: Mourinho blasts VAR after Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has lashed out at the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), following their 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Friday. Steven Bergwijn gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the first half, after David De Gea failed to keep out his powerful shot. However, United levelled from the spot through Bruno […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: