Matild Palace Budapest signs world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck

Matild Palace Budapest, a luxury collection hotel, has signed world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck, of Fine Dining Group. Puck will oversee the entire dining operations at the restored palace, including a new Spago Restaurant. Located in the heart of Budapest, just a distance away from the Danube, the hotel is scheduled to open sometime this month.

Matild Palace will bring a new era of entertainment and gastronomy to the city with its world-class offerings. Originally from Austria, Puck began cooking at his mother’s side as a child. She was a chef in the Austrian town where he was born, and with her encouragement, Puck started his formal training at 14 years.

As a young chef, he worked in some of France’s greatest restaurants, including Maxim’s in Paris, the Hotel de Paris in Monaco, and the 3-Michelin- starredL’Oustau de Baumanière in Provence. At the age of 24, he took the advice of a friend and left Europe for the United States. Today, his legendary name carries an undeniable cachet, synonymous with a bold, innovative school of cooking that redefined fine dining in America and around the world. His trademark dishes, coupled with his unmistakable panache and passion, have revolutionised the culinary industry.

After many years away from home, Puck arrives to his new home in Budapest, with three exceptional concepts at Matild Palace, together with a culinary team that include the best local talent in Hungary. “I’ve been waiting for the right time and partner to return to Central Europe,” said Puck, adding that: “I am thrilled to finally have Budapest, the Queen of Danube, as my new home, and look forward to providing exceptional culinary experiences to the city’s residents and visitors.”

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

The original Spago opened in 1982 in West Hollywood, California, and became an overnight success. Known for its Californian cuisine, the restaurant relocated to Canon Drive in Beverly Hills in 1997 and has continued to be a culinary phenomenon. Spago was the recipient of the AAA Four Diamond Award and two stars in The Michelin Guide-Los Angeles edition.

Spago by Wolfgang Puck Budapest will offer contemporary design, a stun-ning lounge, and a terrace located at Duna Street. Maintaining its leading position as one of the pioneers of the gastronomy world, setting trends in culinary arts, service, and style, Spago will cater to a brand new gastronomic culture in the city by blending the chef’s famous Californian cuisine and Puck’s talented local chefs’ Magyar culinary skills, traditions and choice of local products. The partnership also extends to include the in-room dining for the guests to dine in the convenience of their room, and all the meeting and social events catering.

