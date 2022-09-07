Sports

Matildas need tough opposition to be ready for World Cup – coach

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as NZ hit back to beat Philippines for back-to-back wins

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson said taking on weaker teams in the run-up to co-hosting next year’s Women’s World Cup would only give the country a false sense of security.

The Matildas lost a second game in four days against Canada at Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday, heaping more pressure on Gustavsson little more 10 months out from the tournament.

The losses to the seventh-ranked Canadians followed a 7-0 loss to eighth-ranked Spain in June and left the Matildas without a win in their last four matches.

Their next confirmed match in November is against Gustavsson’s native Sweden, who are ranked third in the world, and the coach stood by his decision not to stack the schedule with more winnable matches.

“I personally think that might be false confidence and I’m not wired that way,” he told reporters.

“I do think it would be good for the momentum and the (self) belief in the team, for that sake it could be good. But in terms of preparation, I’m not sure that would have been the best thing.”

Gustavsson said two other friendlies would be arranged before the Sweden match that would expose the Matildas to different styles of play they might encounter at next year’s tournament.

Once again, the Swede asked the Australian public to trust in his process.

“We all want to be winners,” he said. “If we can have that hope and faith in this team that come the World Cup we will be winners.

“What I have learned is that this team will do whatever it takes to be prepared and they are working extremely hard to reach that.”

Tuesday’s 2-1 loss was all the more disappointing as Australia dominated the first half and led at the break before what Sam Kerr described as an “unacceptable” second-half performance.

Gustavsson explained Kerr’s forlorn demeanour after the final whistle as a result of her fierce competitiveness but said it was important the striker did not carry the “burden” for the team as its best player and captain.

“Let her have that responsibility but not take the blame herself, because it’s the team that loses out there not just Sam,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Football Ferns notched up their second successive win on Tuesday as they continued their preparations for co-hosting the Women’s World Cup next year, coming from behind to beat Philippines 2-1 in Fullerton, California.

New Zealand, who will share the staging of next year’s showpiece with Australia, snapped a seven-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Mexico a few miles away in Carson on Friday.

They were put on the back foot when Philippines forward Sarina Bolden half-volleyed Sara Eggesvik’s through ball into the net from the edge of the penalty area just before halftime.

Defender Meikayla Moore, who suffered the ignominy of scoring a hat-trick of own goals against the United States in February, equalised from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after she was tripped in the area.

California-born skipper Ali Riley grabbed the winner from close range eight minutes from time after some good work down the right wing from her namesake Indiah-Paige Riley.

New Zealand, who are ranked 22nd in the world, take a big step up in the quality of opposition for their next friendly when they face 2011 World Cup winners Japan in Nagano in October.

The ninth Women’s World Cup takes place in July and August next year.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Europa League roundup: Roma seal fightback at Ajax, Villarreal beat Zagreb

Posted on Author Reporter

• Ajax 1-2 Roma; Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Villarreal • Ibañez strike puts Roma in control, Moreno seals Villarreal win Ibañez crashed home a spectacular volley two minutes from time to give Roma a 2-1 away win over Ajax in their Europa League quarter-final first leg. A missed penalty and a horror goalkeeping slip cost Ajax dearly as they lost a half-time lead and […]
Sports

Osimhen tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will not make a return to action for Napoli on Sunday after the Italian club announced Friday the striker has tested positive for COVID-19. Osimhen who has been out of action since November following an injury he sustained while on duty with the Super Eagles had been scheduled to play […]
Sports

Osimhen slammed 2-match ban, Napoli set to file appeal

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Serie A authorities have slammed a two-match ban on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen who was sent off in a Napoli match against Venezia on Sunday after slapping an opponent in an off-the-ball incident.   Osimhen was sent off early in the home clash against newly-promoted Venezia for what looked like punching his marker.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica