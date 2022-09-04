News

Matogun tanker explosion: Abiodun sympathizes with victims, sues for calm

Posted on Author Femi Adeniran  Abeokuta

…says incident unfortunate

 

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the victims of the petrol tanker explosion at Matogun Area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Saturday, described the incident, in which no fewer than 10 houses and    shops were destroyed by fire from the explosion, as unfortunate.

 

The governor, who thanked God that no life was lost in the explosion, however expressed grief at the level of destruction of people’s property.

 

Abiodun explained that such an unforeseen incident was one of the reasons his administration decided to embark on the reconstruction of the Ijoko-Alagbole-Lambe- Akute Road, despite the huge amount of public funds sunk into the road without completion by the immediate past administration.

While suing for calm among the residents of the Matogun and its environs, the governor assured that work would be expedited on the road to forestall such an incident and to make life of the people in the axis comfortable.

 

Abiodun, who reiterated his administration’s commitment to making the people of Ogun State enjoy the real dividends of democracy, stated that palliative assistance would be rendered to those who lost their property to the inferno, with the view of mitigating their losses. Ten buildings were consumed by fire when a tanker laden with 45, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit crashed, spilling its content at Ifo in Ogun.

 

A statement issued on Saturday in Lagos by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Zonal Coordinator, South West, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the incident occured at about 7.00 a.m. on Olambe Matogun Road, Ifo. “Though, no life was lost or anyone sustained injury, but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident. “The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene.

“This saved the community from a serious incident that could have affected more people,” Farinloye said. The NEMA official, however, said the fire had been put out.

 

