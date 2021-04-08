News

Matt Andrews on making it big during the 2008 financial crisis and more

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Real estate investment is currently considered to be a smart addition to any portfolio, with industrial real estate investments currently being touted as the hot ticket for any investor to put their money behind. But a little under 13 years ago, the real estate market was being described as a hellscape that was sucking the money of investors and homeowners alike into a black hole. The 2008 financial crisis decimated the housing market and most investors ran from it, dumping entire portfolios as they went. Real estate investor Matt Andrews was not one of them. He held firm during the financial crisis and even managed to prosper where others were struggling. Here, he opens up about how he made it big during the 2008 financial crisis as well as sharing other highlights of his career.

Andrews says that he was first introduced to the world of real estate investment and house flipping almost by chance. He had just left college when he found out that a neighbor of his left behind a well-paid position to flip houses and was reaping the rewards. Andrews says that he was immediately intrigued, and before he knew it, he was renovating dilapidated houses and starting a real estate portfolio of his own. On the subject of his making it big during the 2008 financial crisis, Andrew says that he believes his early establishment as a buy-and-hold real estate investor put him in a fortunate position where he was prepared to wait for profits and then used his business acumen to double those profits. Andrews continues by saying that this strategy also aided him during the COVID-19 pandemic, where his hold-firm real estate investment approach helped him recover from its globally-devastating financial fallout. Speaking of what inspires him to persevere through adversity, Andrews says, “I firmly believe that adversity, especially within the investment world can be a great motivator. Losing money through investment can sometimes inspire you to rise up and succeed next time.”

Matt Andrews’s interest in real estate investment spans further than just house flipping and building profitable portfolios. Andrews created a popular real estate investment podcast and founded the Family Mastermind group. The group is a supportive collective that brings together entrepreneurs so they can share their experiences and learn from each other’s mistakes and successes. On what he thinks it takes to succeed as an entrepreneur, Andrews says, “The importance of self-belief can never be overestimated within the world of business. If you truly believe in an idea then you are already halfway toward achieving it.”

As we continue to slump towards another recession that is fanning the flames of a fresh financial crisis, it’s inspiring to know that not only is it possible to survive a financial crisis, it can also inspire you to strive for future success.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

PSC to hasten reforms, sack 37, prosecute 24

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday assured Nigerians of speedy implementation of the report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). To this effect, the PSC said it had pencilled down 37 former operatives of the disbanded SARS to be dismissed from service, while it would prosecute 24 others for […]
News

IGP: Presidential Panel, not Police, detaining Magu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, says the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is not being detained by the police and therefore not in police custody Mohammed said Magu is being detained by the Presidential Panel currently investigating him. Subsequently, Adamu has asked the lawyers […]
News

Hoodlums attack The Nation premises

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The management of The Nation newspapers last night raised an alarm on plot to attack the premises of the company on Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Lagos yesterday afternoon.   In a statement signed by the Editor of the newspaper, Adeniyi Adesina, the management said that the armed men arrived on motorcycles and invaded the headquarters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica