Matt Proman and Josh Altman: Now Is the Time to Sell Homes Online

According to HousingWire, 2020 was a seller’s market. With record-low mortgage rates and fewer houses for sale, residential real estate was one of the few industries not financially devastated by the otherwise brutal year.

 

It’s clear that 2021 has the potential to be successful for those looking to sell. Realtor.com explains that homes are selling – while many expected our country’s recession to negatively impact the industry, the reverse is happening.

The pandemic certainly hasn’t helped with the ongoing housing shortage because lockdowns put a brake on the building and construction of new homes, but 2021 is predicted to bring a building boom and an influx of new buyers. In fact, now may be a better time than ever to consider selling one’s home and that is where BidMyListing.com comes to play!

It is no wonder that some potential buyers might be looking for a change. Homeowners and renters alike, having spent the majority of the last year indoors with few options in a pandemic – especially in colder climates and snowy states.

 

It’s important to know, however, that the level of success that some realtors have achieved during the pandemic isn’t just luck — to remain successful, the market has had to pivot quickly with social distancing protocols and procedures put in place to make buyers, and everyone involved feel at ease.

“Homeowners are increasingly depending on new technology to buy homes quickly, sometimes sight unseen,” explains Matt Proman, entrepreneur and creator of the new platform BidMyListing.com. Things are looking increasingly better in 2021 for the world at large, but it may take some time for everything to return to “business as usual.” This requires the real estate industry, like everything else, to pivot and supply creative solutions to make homeowners feel safe when ready to sell their homes.

BidMyListing.com was created during the pandemic, so naturally, the unique challenges of selling homes while social distancing played a considerable role. For this project, Proman partnered with Josh Altman, one of the country’s most recognized real estate agents and Star of Bravo’s show, “Million Dollar Listing.” Together they plan to disrupt the world of real estate with their one-of-a-kind platform.

“Our newly launched, online-based platform pairs perfectly with existing technologies implemented by realtors during COVID-19,” Matt Proman says. “This way, agents will be able to continue to build their businesses and exceed homeowners’ expectations while everyone remains safe.”

The platform offers protection for more than those looking to buy during COVID-19 times.

“Homeowners will feel confident in safely hiring the best agent for the job and selling their home for top dollar even during a pandemic.”
While some potential homeowners may have postponed selling because of COVID-19, platforms like BidMyListing.com offer a safe solution.

Both homeowners and real estate agents create their own profiles, so anyone can find a match that will help them close the deal.

“We’re in a situation where our platform piggybacks on the technologies that have been implemented during COVID-19,” Proman declares. “It comes down to finding the best agent for the job while maintaining total control over the process.”
And with that taken care of thanks to BidMyListing’s platform, the excuses that potential sellers might have can melt away. Finding the right agent is made easier, and the time has never been better. Matt Proman only has one thing left to say: “What are you waiting for?”

