Mattawalle backs Nigeria Media Nite Out awards

…as 16th edition holds Oct 30th

The Governor of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle, has again thrown his weight to support the forthcoming Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards taking place in Lagos.

The award, which celebrates excellence in the media and corporate institutions and individuals who have been media-relevant or contributed to the growth of the media and the nation comes up on October 30, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

T he annual awards have always been dear to the heart of the governor of Zamfara State who has been it’s major sponsor even before he assumed the office of the governor of the northern state. Matawalle was before becoming a governor, a successful businessman, and also a member of the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja.

This year’s Nigerian media Nite Out Awards will be the 16th edition and promises as usual to have the grandeur, which usually characterizes each of the editions

