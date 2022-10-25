News

Mattawalle backs Nigeria Media Nite Out awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as 16th edition holds Oct 30th

 

The Governor of Zamfara State, Governor Bello Matawalle, has again thrown his weight to support the forthcoming Nigeria Media Nite Out Awards taking place in Lagos.

 

The award, which celebrates excellence in the media and corporate institutions and individuals who have been media-relevant or contributed to the growth of the media and the nation comes up on October 30, at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

T he annual awards have always been dear to the heart of the governor of Zamfara State who has been it’s major sponsor even before he assumed the office of the governor of the northern state. Matawalle was before becoming a governor, a successful businessman, and also a member of the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja.

This year’s Nigerian media Nite Out Awards will be the 16th edition and promises as usual to have the grandeur, which usually characterizes each of the editions

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NOA sensitises residents to ills of rape, drug abuse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Edo State Office, on Friday sensitised the public to the need to shun rape, drug abuse and other social vices. The forum was tagged:“ Communicating Government Policies on Freedom of Information Act, Rape and Gender Violence, and National Action Against Drugs Abuse, Trafficking and other Social Vices”. The Edo State […]
News

Clark to FG: Don’t dare to scrap N/Delta amnesty programme

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday cautioned the Federal Government against alleged plans to scrap the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) established by the government for ex-militants in the Niger Delta region.   This was as Clark, a leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) warned that scrapping the programme could […]
News

Osinbajo: Killing of pregnant woman, children in Anambra callous

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has condemned in strong terms the reported recent killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril and her four children in Anambra State. In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo described the killing as not only callous, brutal and demeaning, but capable of creating ethnic conflicts across the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica