Matters arising in NAZAP, way forward

It is three years since a policy dispute led to a controversial factional election in Nigerian Association of Zoological Gardens and Wildlife Park (NAZAP). There were two key issues on the dispute: The need for proper accreditation of members through verification and inspection of facilities in order to eliminate quackery or those who had deviated from due diligence of minimal acceptable professional practice.

While the second was: The need to identify those who are complaint with the required financial status as to be delegates at the annual general meeting or to be screened as to qualify to be nominated as candidates for the election. There was overriding consideration that the dismal performance level of this sector in Nigeria required that those facilities (not persons) that were more suited to be presented as the face of NAZAP should become the Executive Members.

The challenge from inception has been to drive an Action Plan that reflects the true mission statement of global zoo and wildlife administration, as to seek candidates who reflected such in their contributions to the tenets of NAZAP’s Action Plan. Contrary to every informed expectation of the strict application of the above considerations, some felt obliged to an all – comers approach (cheap popularity), to lower the hurdle for those who only needed to afford the going “membership fee” as basis for full membership and AGM/Election participation.

Even as weak as the nascent association was, with the Board of Trustees split down the middle, some were comfortable with the nominal value of indiscriminate numbers as being the primary consideration to forge ahead with an election. As against most factional disputes where two regimes are seen to occupy the public space, there has been utmost decorum as only one faction was left to lay claim to executive leadership in these last three years. Many moves have been made at reconciling and reopening friendship lines but the issue remains whether the principles for which the factional dispute arose can be jettisoned or compromised. It is instructive to always side with the principles on which NAZAP was founded. That is to establish self – regulation of professional practice in collaboration with institutional members in the regulatory environment.

If the fundamental principle of establishing NAZAP is to subsist, then we must ask the following questions of those who laid claim to have held the executive fort in these last three years: Has there been any accreditation process with individual accreditation reports of inspections carried out on prospective member facilities in these last three years? This remains a fundamental prerequisite for genuine membership registration, along with annual Technical Audits and Checks.

Have there been annual reports of stewardship as necessary for both elective and non-elective AGMs? Such AGM reports have been demanded as evidence that there has been accountable executive committee. Have there been press releases or incident reports in response to various operational shortcomings that created such scandals that has emanated from some facilities that tended to put the whole sector in disrepute?

The bottom line is to know how those who laid claim to executive leadership positions have rendered accounts of their stewardship. Such should be a good basis to give retroactive acclamation to their regime. If one is not convinced of the genuineness of that era, then there is nothing to launder but to consign it to the likes of a misguided adventure. In the above circumstance, I want to move for the BOT to cast a vote to set up an Interim or Caretaker Committee for the next one year. It will now be the duty of the caretaker committee to carry out proper accreditation of members and proceed to organise an AGM, in collaboration with relevant institutional members of NAZAP.

*Andy O. Ehanire, is of Ogba Zoo, Benin City, Edo State and BOT member of NAZAP

Travel & Tourism

Society Committee Against COVID-19 names Runsewe ambassador

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Society Committee Against COVID – 19 has commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC),Otunba Segun Runsewe, for his commitment towards the fight to contain COVID – 19 pandemic in the country and named him SOCCOVID Ambassador in recognition of this. According to the National Coordinator, Society Committee Against […]
Travel & Tourism

NIHOTOUR stages tour guide, skill acquisition training programmes

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, NIHOTOUR, which coordinated the national celebration of the World Tourism Day events at the national level, held a twin event, which included training for tour guides and skill acquisition programme for youths and women in Birnin Kebbi. The institute was commended by the Minister of Information and Culture, […]
Travel & Tourism

Overworked? How to avoid burnouts

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Starting with a little bit of humour here is a conversation between a call agent and a customer. The policy of a customer care centre was to use a client’s name at least five times before the call ended no matter how brief. Here was a care agent’s attempt at doing that: Client: Do you […]

