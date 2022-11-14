Arts & Entertainments

Matteye Records top artistes list increases, unveils BMO

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigerian Afro-beat singer and song writer, Gabriel Lucky Ovu also known as BMO (Bad Man Original) has joined a global record label, Matteye Records, increasing the A-list artistes on the label floated to give musicians opportunity to reach their fans across the world.

BMO, who joined the label owned by Us-based Nigerian business magnate, Matthew Ezeigbo, popularly called Halfabar, was to boost his global fan base and release different evergreen songs afterwards.

The Ebonyi State-born entertainer has over the years horned his music skills as a super talented underground artist before gaining recognition across the country, which has endeared many to him.

After signing the agreement yesterday, he described his move to Matteye Records as a dream come true and that the label will further boost his popularity particularly increasing his fans based beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In his own words: “It’s all God’s engineering at work and I’m super delighted to be where I am now in my career in the capable hands of an experienced label and team. I remember how I emailed my unreleased singles to Matteye Records, and now I’m living the dream.”

BMO, who has concluded plans to release his official debut single, was awarded the Artist of the Year, Best Upcoming Artist, and Most Classic at his home town during his secondary school days.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, the spokesperson for Matteye Records, Prince Fredoo Perry, explained that BMO was signed based on his passion for music and several other talents discovered in him.

He assured music lovers globally that the artiste has several tracks in the pipeline that would be released to inspire listeners.

According to Pito the label manger, BMO has a burning passion and raw talent, he’s humble and ready to work and we believe together we can make magic.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

It took me 43 years to get into production of Faan’s Train – Roets

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Koos Roets is a director and cinematographer, known for Faan se trein (2014), Hoener met die Rooi Skoene (2017) and Die Sersant en die Tiger Moth (1973). He has been involved in more than 150 productions as director of photography (DOP). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the renowned filmmaker who is set to direct […]
Arts & Entertainments

WSICE 2020: Three days of intense, thought-provoking performances

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After three days of intense and thought provoking discussions on the concept of Ubuntu and our humanity as it has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Wole Soyinka International Cultural Exchange (WSICE) 2020 edition with the theme ‘I Am because YOU ARE’ came to a successful conclusion. This year’s edition of the event, anchored […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’m not scared of marriage – Classy Jester

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Classy Jester is one of the most popular, young sensational skit makers rocking the online content making industry. Born Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, the social media comedian has continued to thrill fans with his unique comedy. In a recent encounter, the Oyo State – born indigene expressed his concerns over the rate at which his colleagues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica