Maulud: FCT tasks Nigerians on dialogue, nation building

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, yesterday used the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Maulud to task Nigerians on the need to adopt dialogue in matters that affect nation building.

Bello in his message to Muslim faithful in the territory, noted that violent agitation destroys the gains of democracy and also causes disunity. He said: “We should not only embrace dialogue to settle our differences, but we should also reject all attempts by unpatriotic individuals or groups to incite violence, which in the end is unrewarding”.l He further urged all FCT residents to eschew all manners of vices that could jeopardise the foundation of the nation’s capital as laid down by its founding fathers.

“We should also remember that the FCT is built on a foundation of unity and tolerance for all Nigerians. As residents of the FCT, we are obliged to imbibe and practice these principles”. According to him, all Muslim faithful and other residents of the FCT ‘are to join their compatriots across the country to stop and ponder deeply on the challenges currently confronting the country.’ “There is an urgent need for us to imbibe the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience, tolerance and fellowship in our relationship and dealings with fellow residents”, he added.

