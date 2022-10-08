Maulud Nabiy: Kalu harps on religious tolerance

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on the Muslim community in Nigeria to use the special season of Maulud Nabiy to offer prayers for the country.

While congratulating the Muslim ummah on the celebration of Maulad Nabiy, in commemoration of the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammed (SAW), Kalu enjoined Nigerians to live in peace and harmony despite cultural, religious and political differences.

The former governor, who stressed that as a statesman and highly detrabilized Nigeria, he will continue to build relationships with people of various religious faiths, noting that the heterogenous nature of Nigeria should be explored for growth and development as against a tool for disharmony.

Kalu stated that religious tolerance must be exhibited at all levels in the society, adding that religious leaders have major roles to play in promoting peace and unity across the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Kalu urged politicians not to use religious sentiments to heat the polity, adding that politics should not be seen as do- or -die affair.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters in celebrating Maulud Nabiy in commemoration of the anniversary of the noble birth of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

“It is imperative to imbibe the exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed in our daily lives for us to build an ideal and decent society.

“Nigerians should embrace love, patriotism, selflessness, alms giving and togetherness in their daily endeavours.

“Actions that are capable of polarising should be discouraged.

“Let us uphold the teachings of Qu’ran and good deeds of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in our daily pursuits

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, the electorate should be wary of politicians who will use religious sentiments as a tool for campaign of calumny.

“I urge the political class to put national interest above selfish ambitions.”

Kalu wished the Muslim ummah a hitch free Maulud Nabiy celebration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...