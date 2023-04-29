Maureen Esisi: Avoid Church Boys Who Play No S*x Before Marriage

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi has stirred reactions online with her controversial statement on church boys.

Maureen Esisi shared a cool photo of herself on her Instagram page with a shady caption about church boys who pretend to be what they are not, thinking the lord has done it for them.

She warns girls to stir off church boys who abstain from se*xual relationships before marriage, stating they are the devil’s plan and not the type for girls.

She wrote, “Avoid those Church Boys who play the “no S#x before Marriage” card and get you thinking God has done it for you….

“No, Sis!!!! Nahhhhh!!! It’s the Devil who did that!!! Your Gender ain’t his Type. RUN!!!!!!!”

prior to this statement, many have bashed her for making her failed marriage an example for all marriages, while some believed she is shading her ex, who got married to a relative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.