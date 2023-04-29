Arts & Entertainments

Maureen Esisi: Avoid Church Boys Who Play No S*x Before Marriage

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi has stirred reactions online with her controversial statement on church boys.

Maureen Esisi shared a cool photo of herself on her Instagram page with a shady caption about church boys who pretend to be what they are not, thinking the lord has done it for them.

She warns girls to stir off church boys who abstain from se*xual relationships before marriage, stating they are the devil’s plan and not the type for girls.

She wrote, “Avoid those Church Boys who play the “no S#x before Marriage” card and get you thinking God has done it for you….

“No, Sis!!!! Nahhhhh!!! It’s the Devil who did that!!! Your Gender ain’t his Type. RUN!!!!!!!”

prior to this statement, many have bashed her for making her failed marriage an example for all marriages, while some believed she is shading her ex, who got married to a relative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Married bricklayer digs tunnel to mistress’ house, gets caught by her husband

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A married bricklayer identified as Antonio from Villas del Prado 1 worked on an underground tunnel to get to the home of his secret lover, Pamela. Using his experience in construction, he dug a tight but durable tunnel that crossed several streets from his home to that of Pamela’s. The lovers met in secret whenever […]
Arts & Entertainments

After pandemic pause, Avengers swing, soar into Disneyland

Posted on Author Reporter

  Now that it’s getting safer to assemble, the Avengers are at last descending on Disneyland. A Spider-Man ride that lets visitors blast bots with virtual webs from their bare hands and a show of strength from the royal guard of Wakanda are among the highlights of the new Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: My eviction came as a shock, says Amaka

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Amaka, the former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ Housemate, says she wasn’t expecting an instant eviction from the show. The reality TV star was evicted from the BBNaija house in a surprising nomination twist on Monday. In a post-show interview, Amaka said she was expecting to be nominated for eviction but did not see […]

Leave a Comment