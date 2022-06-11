Sports

Mauritius 2022: Amusan anchors Nigeria’s 4x100m relay to gold

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan anchored the Nigerian women’s 4x100m relay quartet to gold medal in an emphatic fashion. The team made up of Praise Idamadudu, Tima Godbless, Praise Ofoku and Amusan rose from the disappointment of qualifying for the final as one of the two fastest losers to successfully defend the title they won four years ago in Asaba, Delta state at the 21st edition of the championship. Idamadudu was quick out of the blocks and handed over the baton to Godbless, the 100m finalist who established a clear lead before handing over to Ofoku.

The World U20 Championship finalist made up for the disappointment of not making the 100m final by running the second curve in a blistering fashion as she maintained the advantage created by Godbless before handing over the baton to 100m hurdles champion, Amusan who slightly increased the advantage to coast home in first position. The gold was Nigeria’s 11th in the event in the history of the championship. Meanwhile, the men’s team failed to return Nigeria to the podium as African champions since 2014. A not too smooth second baton exchange between Nicholas Mabilo and Oghoghene Egwero at the second exchange and also between Mabilo and Seye Ogunlewe ensured a fourth place finish.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Poor preparation affected ‘talented’ Eaglets – Ugbade, Mana

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former international Nduka Ugbade has hailed the performance of the Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets at the WAFU B U-17 tournament just as the former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation’s Technical Study Group Dr Alex Mana said with more preparation the team could have done better. Golden Eaglets lost 3-2 to their Ivorian counterparts in the […]
Sports

Chelsea close academy after 20 positive COVID-19 test results

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chelsea have closed their academy building and instructed players and coaches to stay at home for a week after an outbreak of 20 cases hit the club. Frank Lampard’s firstteam squad and Emma Hayes’ women’s side will be unaffected due to separate bubbles being implemented at Cobham.   However, the Premier League is now in […]
Sports

Casablanca to host CAF Champions League final in July

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final. The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw. The two-time champions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica