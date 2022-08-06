News

Mavin Records named Africa’s fastest growing entertainment company

Mavin Records, one of Africa’s biggest music labels, has emerged the fastest growing entertainment brand in the entertainment category in Africa in the 2022 edition of the Global Brands Award organised by Global Brand Magazine. The label, which was listed among other winners in the current edition of the magazine, was honoured in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the growth of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and Africa. This marks the second time in a row that the company will be winning the award, having won same in 2021 Global Brand Awards.

In a statement, the organising committee said the jury was highly impressed with the quality of the contribution and impact on the growth of the entertainment industry in Africa by Mavin Records. Founded by legendary producer, Don Jazzy, the label has consistently created some of Afrobeats’ biggest artistes both locally and on the global scene. Home to Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille, Crayon and industry newbies like Magixx and BoySpyce, the label keeps raising the bar on what excellence represents in the African music industry.

Speaking on the recognition, the Head of Marketing, Mavin Records, Emmanuella Nnadozie, noted that the entire Mavin team is highly delighted about the award. She pointed out that the achievement would motivate the company and its team to continue playing their part in building a brand that is globally competitive and standardized to harness and promote the potential of the African entertainment industry.

 

