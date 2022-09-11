News

Max health care unveils liver transplant technology

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Barely one month after its introduction of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), to Nigerians as the latest technology in the treatment of Sickle Cell Diseases (SCD), Indian’s Max Hospitals, has unveiled another technology used in the treatment of liver diseases, known as Liver Transplant.

 

Speaking at the event held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, during which four doctors from Center for Liver, Pancreas and Intestine Transplantation, Max Specialty Hospital, Mumbai, In- dia, interacted virtually with no fewer than 30 Nigerian doctors, including Dr. Chris Otigbuo of Claire Specialist.

The group’s Country Manager, Nigeria, Saravanan Arimuthu, noted that the programme tagged “Recent advances and overview in the treatment of liver diseases” is part of the company’s Continued Medical Education (CME), Programmes, aimed at capacity building and exchange of ideas, in line with India and Nigeria’s bilateral relations, particularly with regards to health.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: New survey places Osinbajo ahead in presidential poll

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the preferred candidate of Nigerians to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next President in 2023, according to a recent nationwide survey carried out by the Intellectual Forum on Politics and Governance (IFP&G).   In the survey, which was carried out by the group in February, Osinbajo is most likely to […]
News Top Stories

Anti-corruption stance: Revenue contractors set for showdown with Soludo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Less than two months to the inauguration of Prof Charles Soludo as governor of Anambra State, some revenue contractors are perfecting plans to challenge his fight against corruption in the Internally Generated Revenue department.   The plot, Sunday Telegraph gathered, is to frustrate fresh revenue contracts that would be awarded by Soludo”s administration and battle […]
News

Bauchi govt to strengthen institutional policies

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The Bauchi State Government has said that it will come up with a sound policy that will contribute positively in addressing and strengthening challenges in governance and economic growth for the benefit of the upcoming generation in the state. Governor Bala Mohammed of the state disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica