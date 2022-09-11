Max health care unveils liver transplant technology

Barely one month after its introduction of Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), to Nigerians as the latest technology in the treatment of Sickle Cell Diseases (SCD), Indian’s Max Hospitals, has unveiled another technology used in the treatment of liver diseases, known as Liver Transplant.

Speaking at the event held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, during which four doctors from Center for Liver, Pancreas and Intestine Transplantation, Max Specialty Hospital, Mumbai, In- dia, interacted virtually with no fewer than 30 Nigerian doctors, including Dr. Chris Otigbuo of Claire Specialist.

The group’s Country Manager, Nigeria, Saravanan Arimuthu, noted that the programme tagged “Recent advances and overview in the treatment of liver diseases” is part of the company’s Continued Medical Education (CME), Programmes, aimed at capacity building and exchange of ideas, in line with India and Nigeria’s bilateral relations, particularly with regards to health.

