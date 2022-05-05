Health

Max Healthcare builds capacity of Nigerian doctors, celebrates Ramadan

MAX Healthcare, the second largest hospital group in India and operator of Max Healthcare in Nigeria recently organised an Iftar Ramadan feast for Nigerian doctors at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Ikeja in Lagos. Country Head of Max Healthcare (Nigeria), Pharma Arimuthu Saravanan, who disclosed this in Lagos during the Iftar feast, said the event was to appreciate the community of medical doctors in Nigeria.

Pharma Saravanan said a good number of top clinicians with various hospitals in Lagos were in attendance. They came from the following facilities: Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Evercare, Grover, Vedic, General Hospital (GH) and Marigold.

Saravamam said that Max Healthcare Nigeria has been involved in a lot of capacity building, knowledge transfer and skills transfer activities for Nigerian doctors. He added that the organisation has been sponsoring Nigerian doctors for free observership courses in India lasting between one month and one year. Saravanan said the organisation has also been engaged in free surgeries in partner hospitals, operation, management in partner hospitals, tele-radiography, as well as in setting up of medical value travel to Max India for all advanced and complex surgeries.

While stressing that Max Healthcare also engages in various specialties, Saravanan listed some of these to include oncology, neuro care, spine surgery, bone marrow transplant, liver transplant, kidney transplant, knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder replacement, paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgeries, ECMO and LVAD, among others. He stressed that Max Healthcare also performs complex heart transplant, lung transplant, ophthal, plastic/reconstructive surgery, Gynae services, IVF, weight reduction surgery, and minimal access surgeries.

 

