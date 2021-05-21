Max Live Concert ignites excitement with music experience

There was excitement galore during the weekend as music lovers were thrilled by favourite artistes as Max Live Concert powered by Fearless energy drink was held in Lagos. The evening show was organised by Max FM 102.3 with the theme “Music Experience”, was an explosion of entertainment with artistes such as Ladipoe, Laycon, Blackbonez, Ckay, Skales, Falana, Crayon, Idahams, Ruger and Candybleakz and others featured at the show.

It was a moment of fun as fans were energised by the Fearless brand which comprises the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry energy drinks produced by Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian food and beverage company. The excitement was visible on the faces of the audience who were overjoyed with the performance of Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, known as Laycon, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5.

Idahams, known as Hart Idawarifagha Ishmael, who secured a record deal with Grafton Entertainment and joined the Universal Music Nigeria Roaster in 2019, said “I love to see everybody drinking Fearless energy drink, it is the best in its market segment.” Also Skales with the real name Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, a Nigerian rapper, extolled the Fearless product and Rite Foods saying” It is quite amazing to be here and in a show sponsored by a leading brand, Fearless is astounding.”

Other artists who performed at the show also put in good words for the Fearless energy drink brand. Commenting on the show, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said as a leading brand, Fearless energy drink likes to associate and promote positive energy which music enables, a reason that prompted their support for the Max Live show.

