Maximising SterlingxStears agric industry report 2021

Sterling Bank Plc and Stears Data recently released a new report on Nigeria’s agriculture industry known as SterlingxStears Agric Industry Report 2021. The report takes a close look at the historical dynamics of the agriculture sector in the areas of its importance and contributions towards food sufficiency, provision of employment, rural development and driving economic growth, and highlighting investment opportunities within the sector.

Produced in partnership with Stears Data, the data collection, analytics and data access division of Stears, a digital information company, the report is divided into four main parts that looked into three critical factors: post-coronavirus recovery, climate change and innovation. Sterling Bank’s involvement in the research is not farfetched because agriculture is one of the five sectors of the economy that the bank is focusing investments on as part of an effort to make an impact.

The other sectors are health, education, renewable energy and transportation. In addition, Sterling Bank has consistently organised the Agriculture Summit Africa in the last three years to provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate and discuss strategies to increase the output and value of the agribusiness sector on the African continent. According to the report, Nigeria’s agriculture sector is plagued by issues relating to inputs, production, processing, storage and transportation along the value chain. On inputs, it noted a narrow range of products and services due to continued low investment in research and development; inconsistent quality of certain products due to poor enforcement of quality standards; limited access to input products, machinery and services due to prohibitive costs and scarcity.

The report informed that Nigeria’s agriculture sector is plagued by the use of old-fashioned and ineffective production practices, low production capacity due to limited access to resources by smallholder farmers, especially finance and education; little market for outputs, inadequate infrastructure such as reliable power supply, resulting in elevated operational cost and rising insecurity in critical areas of production.

It also highlighted the absence of a reliable local supply of raw materials, which leads to reliance on foreign substitutes and inadequate infrastructure. On storage and transportation, the report pointed at the inadequate infrastructure for proper storage that allows produce to remain viable and poor transportation infrastructure, leading to slow transportation of highly perishable products. The report recommended concurrent investment and innovation across the entire value chain because the problems identified as plaguing Nigeria’s agriculture sector are interconnected.

The second part reviewed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on agriculture in the country, how it responded to it and lessons that Nigeria learnt from other countries on building a more resilient agricultural sector. The report suggested that post-COVID-19 pandemic, critical value chains should not be insulated from response shocks, and the need to address social welfare concerns should not remove focus from future resilience and food security. According to the report, while lockdown might have been inevitable to slow the spread of Covid- 19, the government should have identified structural and biological threats and made them targets of continuous innovation.

It suggested public sector support for innovation in the Nigerian agriculture sector, like what happened in some countries during the pandemic. It said although short-term social welfare is good, building for long-term stability should be of paramount importance, noting that with over 51 per cent of loans taken by households used for food products, ensuring long-term food security is clearly critical.

Nigeria must also fortify its agriculture sector so that its long-term food security would not suffer, the report added. The third part explored how climate change is impacting the sector and highlighted ways stakeholders can overcome them. It also explored opportunities for innovation and investments and how recent innovation is beginning to transform the sector.

It noted that some players have taken a holistic approach to improving farmers’ output and productivity by bundling the provision of producers (suppliers) and their markets, remarking that AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited is one industry player that has been tackling inefficiencies in the market by creating more transparency in the availability and pricing of agricultural commodities. It added that the company allows farmers to safely store harvests in properly managed warehouse facilities and thereafter issues electronic receipts representing the stored commodity, which can be traded on the exchange.

The report noted that Nigeria needs an agriculture policy to set the strategic direction for the sector, remarking that there is essentially no unified direction for the sector without a policy, and there is a risk that important stakeholders in the industry will be maligned on priorities. Also, policymakers and regulators need to foster a regulatory environment that enables competition and facilitates the adoption of new technologies and trade policies that do not restrict the flow of goods, capital and knowledge.

On the whole, the report has shown that Nigeria’s agricultural sector is operating below its potential, “even by its own standards.” For instance, in the country’s 2016-2020 agriculture policy, the plan was to raise performance from earlier periods by achieving real GDP growth of six to 12 per cent yearly. However, real GDP for the sector averaged 2.8 per cent during the period.

The report also identified poor management of natural and human resources and inefficient practices that slowed and crippled growth in many areas of the sector. It noted that public sector commitment to reviving the sector is often seen more than felt while the private sector is stifled by poor business and regulatory environment. According to the report, the country’s ability to fill the gaps in agro-production and processing using imports was compromised due to the decline in foreign exchange inflows. The government employed a mix of trade-restrictive policies that triggered conditions like reduced availability and increased commodity prices that threatened food security.

The report noted that continued reliance on trade restrictions as a primary tool for stimulating local production would lead to greater market instability, undermine supply and expose consumers to large price fluctuations, adding that food security will remain a significant issue as population growth puts more pressure on food resources. On the way forward, the report observed that the events of 2020 demonstrated more than ever the need to build an agricultural sector that is more resilient to shocks, particularly as the effects of climate change continue to pose a real long-term threat.

Therefore, if Nigeria must achieve food security, there is need for improved production methods that are more efficient and sustainable, investing in large scale storage so that national reserves are sufficient in times of crisis or implementing a public sector framework such that issues that concern the sector can be assessed by the appropriate bodies and a coordinated response is pushed out in a timely manner.

The report recommended that policymakers protect the burgeoning innovation ecosystem in the sector with consistent socio-economic policies and collaborate to foster growth and adopt a value chain approach so that critical links are not ignored when designing solutions. The success of strategies and solutions will be determined by how well they are adapted to, and ultimately adopted by, the smallholder farmers who play a crucial role in the sector, the report said. It added that “As Nigeria inches out of another recession, there is no better time to take steps that support its resolute claims that the performance of its agriculture sector is key to its long-term growth.”

