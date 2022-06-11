Maxwell, Taxbugu, Favourankie clinch ADC House of Reps, assembly tickets in Bayelsa

Eyilakeme Maxwell has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Southern Ijaw Federal constituency of Bayelsa State for the House of Representatives election. While Richman Taxbugu and Kemebimo Fvourankie, emerged the party’s candidates for Southern Ijaw constituency 3 and 1 respectively for Bayelsa State House of Assembly election. The trio emerged as consensus candidates during the party’s primary election held at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of state. Speaking on behalf of the candidates, who are all youths, Maxwell stated that the time was ripe for the youth to take over the leadership of the state. He maintained that even though ADC was a new party, it, however, has strong structures in all the units and wards of the state, adding that the party will come win the 2023 general elections. He said: “This is the time for the youth to take elective positions because we know the pains and desires of every single youth in our society. So I have come to make a difference in the federal constituency of Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...