News

Maxwell, Taxbugu, Favourankie clinch ADC House of Reps, assembly tickets in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Eyilakeme Maxwell has emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Southern Ijaw Federal constituency of Bayelsa State for the House of Representatives election. While Richman Taxbugu and Kemebimo Fvourankie, emerged the party’s candidates for Southern Ijaw constituency 3 and 1 respectively for Bayelsa State House of Assembly election. The trio emerged as consensus candidates during the party’s primary election held at Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of state. Speaking on behalf of the candidates, who are all youths, Maxwell stated that the time was ripe for the youth to take over the leadership of the state. He maintained that even though ADC was a new party, it, however, has strong structures in all the units and wards of the state, adding that the party will come win the 2023 general elections. He said: “This is the time for the youth to take elective positions because we know the pains and desires of every single youth in our society. So I have come to make a difference in the federal constituency of Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sultan: COVID-19 vaccines not meant to kill Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…wants sensitisation to dispel vaccine myths …there’s no specific COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians, Africans – NPHCDA The President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it was unreasonable to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine was meant to kill Nigerians saying, nobody would […]

COVID-19
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Oxford, AstraZeneca unveil 90% efficacy vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

    Clinical trials of a new Coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford have shown to be up to 90 per cent effective at preventing the virus infection.   The researchers explained that their jab on the average, gives 70 per cent protection, when combining the results of two […]
News

Gov Ortom, Herdsmen and Obsession with Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, is indeed a brave man. The circumstances surrounding his elections as governor in 2015 under the umbrella of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) is a story for another day. The question is, who is Samuel Ortom? A man with principles or a man without principles? These questions ran in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica