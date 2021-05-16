May 22 LG Poll: OYSIEC to refund nomination fees to candidates

Ahead of the May 22, 2021 local government elections in Oyo State, the Independent Electoral Commission ( OYSIEC), has expressed its readiness to refund the sum of N50,000 and N250,000 to for the councillorship and chairmanship candidates respectively, as stated on the time -table and guidelines released for the polls.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Electoral Commissioner in charge of Voter Education, Prince Afeez Adeniyi, , the Commission has also released the names of screened and qualified chairmanship and councillorship candidates of 17 political parties who have signified their intentions to participate in the election.

The statement read: “The Commission wishes to seize this opportunity to inform the general public and specially political parties that our attention had just been drawn to the order of Oyo State High Court in Suit No.I/177/2004: National Conscience Party V. Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission & Anor, delivered on 18th March 2004 to the effect that sections 10 (b) (e) and (f) of the State Independent Electoral Commission Law of Oyo State contravene sections 7 (4), 106 and 107 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended).

“In the circumstance, the Commission hereby cancels payment of nomination fees of N50,000 for Councillorship candidates and N250,000 for Chairmanship candidates (as stated on Time Table and Guidelines for the Election) since the Constitution of Federal Republic takes precedence over any law or bylaws.”

The Electoral Commissioner, therefore, enjoined all political parties that have signified to participate in the elections “to submit the names of their party agents in the polling units, ward, collation centers and Local Government Collation Centers to OYSIEC offices in the 33 local government councils of Oyo State on or before the close of work on Tuesday, 19th May, 2021 for further necessary actions on part of the commission

