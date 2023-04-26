May 29: 2019 Presidential Candidate Files Suit To Stop Tinubu

A lawyer, Ambrose Owuru, has approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja with a fresh suit marked CA/CV/259/2023, seeking to stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.

Owuru was the presidential candidate of the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) in 2019. Owuru, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982, is praying the Court of Appeal to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from inaugurating the 2023 President-elect.

He equally wants Buhari, AGF and INEC stopped from taking any further steps on the 2023 presidential election that produced Tinubu as winner. Owuru, who claimed to be adjudged Constitutional winner of the 2019 presidential election, predicated his grouse against the inauguration of Tinubu or anybody else as successor to Buhari on the ground that he is the constitutionally adjudged winner of the 2019 election and has not spent his tenure as required by law.

Among others, Owuru insisted that President Buhari has been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court has not determined his petition filed in 2019, in which he challenged the purported declaration of Buhari as the election winner. Owuru applied for “An order of prohibitory injunction compelling Buhari, AGF and INEC, their servants, agents and privies to preserve and give due cognisance and abstain from any further undertaking or engaging in any act of usurpation of adjudged acquired constitutional rights and mandate as winner of the 2019 presidential election.”

He also applied for another order directing and placing on notice that any form of handover inaugu – ration, organised and Superintended by Buhari on May 29, 2023 outside his adjudged winner of the 2019 presidential election, subject of the pend – ing appeal remains and is viewed as an “interim place holder” administration arranged pending the hearing and determination of his substantive appeal on constitutional interpretation thereof.

Listed as respondents in the motion on notice are: President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 3rd respectfully. The motion on notice filed on his behalf by Odion Peter has been served on President Buhari and AGF through their counsel, Mrs Maimuna Lami Ashiru of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, while that of INEC was served through the Head of Legal Department and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), S. O Ibrahim.

The said motion is supported with an eightparagraph affidavit praying the Court of Appeal for expeditious hearing before the inauguration of Tinubu. The affidavit deposed to by an Abuja based legal practitioner, Adebayo Anafowode, and filed at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, expressed apprehension that Owuru’s suit against Buhari would be rendered nugatory unless given quick hearing. No date has been fixed for hearing of the suit by the Court of Appeal.